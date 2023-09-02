Havasu, Mohave County remains under flash flood warning

Dark-hued clouds and distant thunder could be heard and seen on Saturday.
Lake Havasu City experienced scattered rainfall on Friday afternoon and evening, and more rain is projected through the weekend.
A flash flood warning in effect during Friday remained active for late Saturday. Included cities stretch from Havasu, Kingman and Bullhead City to Laughlin and Needles, California, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS further listed a 30% chance of thunderstorms and rain showers for Saturday afternoon. For Sunday, a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers are possible before 9 p.m., NWS states.
Residents should be wary of heavy rains produced by the storms, and avoid areas where flooding can occur.
NWS also lists wind speeds transitioning from 10 mph into 5 to 7 mph for Saturday afternoon into evening. Wind speeds increase to 5 to 13 mph for Sunday, with gusts up to 18 mph. By nightfall, the NWS says gusts could reach up to 20 mph, with wind lowering to 7 mph on Monday.
Those visiting Lake Havasu for Labor Day Weekend were seen frequenting the water early Saturday. Watergoers are advised to remain cautious of impending weather during the weekend, says Sgt. Kyler Cox of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety.
Highs increase to 98 degrees for Sunday, with temperatures reaching 95 by Monday.
