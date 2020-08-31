Trick-or-treating has been a Halloween tradition for many years, and many residents spend the holiday downtown. This year, however, has completely turned the downtown tradition on its head with the coronavirus pandemic.
Fright Night has been officially canceled for Halloween, which means no trick or treating on McCulloch Boulevard. Lake Havasu City parents have come up with an alternative plan for trick-or-treating. One local mom, Lauren Hall started the Facebook page called Halloween 2020 for her four-year-old child.
Hall said she wants to “kick it old school trick-or-treating” as Havasu never really followed “normal” Halloween tradition. Hall posted on another Facebook page asking parents if they wanted to figure something out for Halloween, and the post blew up with responses. She said that she figured out how to add addresses to pin on Google Maps, which she will post a link to the Facebook page Halloween 2020 when it is closer to the holiday.
If you would like to participate and add your address to the Google Map, send Lauren Hall your address through a private message on Facebook.
