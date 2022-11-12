Kristen Lietz

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home Director Kristen Lietz displays a selection of items which can be imbued with cremated remains – a growing trend in Lake Havasu City.

 Brandon Messick/ Today’s News-Herald

A slew of complaints by a Lake Havasu City funeral home against a contractor under the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office will launch a public review this month, as the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to address alleged conflicts of interest and unreasonable delays in caring for the county’s deceased.

The duties of the Medical Examiner’s Office fell under a $1.1 million contract last November with one of Mohave County’s largest mortuary providers, Mohave Valley-based Serenity Memorial Group. But according to Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home Director Kristen Lietz, of Havasu, Serenity has misconstrued data for local on-call morticians, hindering the county’s efforts at transparency. Lietz also says Serenity’s function as a private business and as a county contractor may pose a conflict of interest, and has subjected the families of the deceased to emotionally exhausting delays.

