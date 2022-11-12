A slew of complaints by a Lake Havasu City funeral home against a contractor under the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office will launch a public review this month, as the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to address alleged conflicts of interest and unreasonable delays in caring for the county’s deceased.
The duties of the Medical Examiner’s Office fell under a $1.1 million contract last November with one of Mohave County’s largest mortuary providers, Mohave Valley-based Serenity Memorial Group. But according to Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home Director Kristen Lietz, of Havasu, Serenity has misconstrued data for local on-call morticians, hindering the county’s efforts at transparency. Lietz also says Serenity’s function as a private business and as a county contractor may pose a conflict of interest, and has subjected the families of the deceased to emotionally exhausting delays.
“I’ve been managing Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home for nine years, and I previously worked with the Mohave County Health Department, processing birth and death records,” Lietz said Monday. “I’m very familiar with the procedures of the death industry, and I’ve worked through the last three medical examiners that (Mohave County) has had throughout my career. I’ve never seen the issues that are happening now.”
Serenity CEO John Hassett has led the Medical Examiners’ Office with administrative oversight by former Medical Examiner Archiaus Mosley since last year. But even before Serenity was appointed to his role, Lietz was uncertain as to whether the owner of a mortuary business could perform the duties of medical examiner without a conflict of interest. This week, Lietz was less convinced.
In some cases, ‘eternal rest’ could take weeks
“From the beginning, my issue has been whether or not an outside individual could perform services as a pathologist,” Lietz said. “When I sat down with the county manager, I was assured that there would be no delays in service, and there would be absolutely no conflict of interest.”
Lietz said her initial concerns about Serenity last year were addressed in a meeting with Mohave County Manager Sam Elters. According to Lietz, Elters told her that multiple pathologists would be available if Mosely was not, and that the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office would receive aid from Coconino and Yavapai Counties should the need arise, to prevent delays.
“(Since then) we’ve had so many disruptions with families … One that concerns me the most is that Mosely went on vacation this year, and during that time we had no coverage for two weeks,” Lietz said. “Our families had to wait two weeks for autopsies and had to delay their services.”
Lietz-Fraze employee Rudy Cabrera expressed his own frustration with the Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, as he testified before the county’s governing board.
“Decedents must be transferred to a mortuary as pre-selected prior to their deaths, or by the families’ written directives,” Cabrera said. “This has not been done. Families have not requested to sign a written contract selecting their funeral homes of choice. We’re seeing our decedents being held eight-to-ten days at the ME’s office without autopsies being performed.”
According to Cabrera, the lack of investigators to serve Mohave County’s deceased has also taken its toll, with families facing recent delays as long as five hours before an investigator can examine the deceased prior to burial or cremation. And the processing of those remains by the medical examiner’s office may take considerably longer.
“Medical examiner autopsies are scheduled on Tuesdays,” Cabrera said. “If they’re not completed, others are pushed back to following weeks … it creates a domino effect of cases pending a cause of death, which rarely gets resolved in less than three months.”
Investigators may be misinformed prior to transferring remains
Havasu resident and Lietz-Fraze employee Cassandra Rosenberg also testified Monday before the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, relating an incident that took place in August - when she was called by family members to the home of a loved one who had recently died.
“We arrived with the police and fire department,” Rosenberg said. “Their family was there already, and informed me that they would like Lietz to pick (the victim) up … they told the officer to call Lietz-Fraze. They told me the officer already called Mohave Memorial (A mortuary owned by Hassett), since they’re affiliated with Lietz-Fraze.”
According to Rosenberg, no such affiliation existed. And Rosenberg said it may only have been due to her presence at the scene that the deceased was ultimately transported to the funeral home of his family’s choosing.
“My concern here is the other families may have been told that Lietz-Fraze is affiliated with Mohave Memorial, which is incorrect,” Rosenberg said. “This takes away (the family’s) right of making a choice. And by luck, I happened to be there for my family member.”
Transparency lacking, Lietz says
The Mohave County Public Fiduciary is responsible for creating a list of funeral homes, with each in rotation to act as an “on-call” agency when a deceased person has no family members available to decide on a funeral home to send their remains; or if the family lacks the financial resources for burial; or if the family of the deceased has no preference for a funeral home.
That list is now publicly available, as a stipulation to Hassett’s contract. It was a provision that county officials hoped would maintain transparency within the medical examiner’s office - but Lietz says those numbers may be less than accurate.
“After the first of the year, we started to notice a decline to our business,” Lietz said. “From Aug. 21 through the present, our normal rotation numbers would be between 20-30 bodies per month in Havasu. Since the first of the year, we have received two rotation calls, on May 7 and Aug. 7.”
County records, however, showed numbers that Lietz said were clearly inflated - with Lietz-Fraze credited for the care of 22 bodies in May, and 20 in August.
But according to Mohave County Medical Examiner Chad Kingsley, the discrepancy may not be a sign of foul play, or represent evidence of a conflict by Serenity. Kingsley, who has served Mohave County for less than five months after he was hired to replace former Medical Examiner Denise Burley, said in October that the county has become aware of several flaws in data collection since that information became publicly available earlier this year.
Kingsley said the health department has been working with Serenity to address future issues as they are identified.
Hassett says new reporting measures may have led to confusion
When Mohave County’s former medical examiner announced last year that he would not extend a long-term extension of his contract, county officials extended a request for interest in the position to 200 potential service providers.
No one appeared to express interest in the position after two attempts, according to statements in 2021 by Mohave County Procurement Director Tara Acton. On the third attempt, Hassett was the only person who answered. The use of a funeral home business to provide medical examiner services was an unorthodox solution, but at that time, it may have been Mohave County’s only solution.
Hassett said last year that he would support the county’s continuing efforts to eventually bring the medical examiner’s functions “in-house,” but opined at that time the county was not yet prepared to do so. On Tuesday, Hassett said he saw no conflict of interest in his new role, and believes the county also does not believe such a conflict exists.
When Hassett took on the medical examiner’s duties last year, he did so with the benefit of senior staff who remained with the medical examiner’s office, and pathologists qualified to perform their roles as needed. As such, Hassett said the transition was smooth - but not flawless.
“My relationship with the current health director has been great,” Hassett said. “But there were reporting changes that were made by the previous health director. Before, (the medical examiner’s office) was reporting all death cases, including those in hospitals. Now we only report data on true reporting calls … there’s been a change in what’s seen on reports because of this, at the request of county officials.”
According to Hassett, the medical examiner’s office has also established strict protocols for the removal of decedents from the medical examiner’s office, based on the availability of pathologists as well as their respective caseloads.
Hassett was unaware of any misinformation local authorities may have received that may have led police investigators to the mistaken belief that Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home was affiliated with Serenity-owned Mohave Memorial Mortuary and Crematory. But Hassett asserted this week that no conflict of interest existed in his business and its role in performing the medical examiner’s functions.
“‘Conflict of interest’ is a strong term to use,” Hassett said. “I don’t see how there could be a conflict of interest for a mortuary to work under contract with the county. And the county has said it does not see a conflict of interest, either.”
Serenity owns mortuaries in Bullhead City, Havasu and Kingman. According to statements by Kingsley on Monday, assets of many of those businesses were sold earlier this month, including the mortuaries themselves, to Florida-based Foundation Partners Group.
According to Kingsley, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is now scheduled to discuss the complaints publicly at its next meeting Nov. 21, in Kingman.
