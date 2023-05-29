Havasu mothers find solace in grief support group

Losing a relative, especially a child, can generate feelings in loved ones that are difficult to bear on their own.
One Lake Havasu City support group is helping to create a space for grieving mothers, in particular, to address these emotions safely. Originally created in 2001 by Joyce Floyd, a grieving stepparent, the group was known as Journey From Mourning to Joy. The group then underwent another name change to Open Arms for Empty Hearts.
In 2020, Adella Rule, who lost her own daughter to ketoacidosis – a severe diabetes complication, assumed the leadership role and later renamed the group to Havasu Grieving Moms Finding Hope. Rule says that Havasu’s group has since become affiliated with the nonprofit organization Grieving Moms Finding Hope, which is based out of Bend, Oregon.
“This organization exists to provide hope, tools and community to grieving moms,” Rule explained. “We are a Christ-centered foundation and together, we are better.”
After learning of the open leadership position, Rule completed an online Zoom meeting with the support group, later volunteering her time to join.
For Havasu’s group, meetings are held weekly in Premier Title Company’s training room, Rule says. An average number of two to 10 mothers attend the meetings, which welcomes parents who have lost a child.
Although the group is primarily geared towards grieving mothers, Rule says that grandmothers, couples and fathers have attended in the past. With personal experience of losing her daughter, Rule believes that her group is useful to other mothers of deceased children.
In addition to the in-person meetings, online Zoom meetings are made available as an alternative.
“I believe the most beneficial aspect of our group is that the facilitator and other people that attend are grieving moms,” Rule said. “Nobody knows how a grieving mom feels other than a grieving mom.”
