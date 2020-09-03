Movie theaters in Mohave County will start to open their doors today and unlike a brief reopening that occurred in June there will actually be some new films to show.
Star Cinemas owner Atul Desai said he reached out to the Mohave County Public Health Department Tuesday morning as soon as the county’s status was changed to moderate transmission and got the go ahead to reopen his doors today.
The theater will be showing four movies, with showtimes starting at 10 a.m., including “Tenet” which is just coming out today. Star Cinemas will also show “Unhinged”, which was released in mid-July and “New Mutants” which came out on Aug. 26. The theater will also show “Inception,” which is an older movie but is now re-releasing an extended edition.
Movies Havasu also is advertising its reopening today with the first movies showing at 10 a.m. Movies Havasu will show “Bill & Ted Face the Music” along with “Tenet,” “Unhinged” and “New Mutants.”
Desai said he had to take a bit of a gamble by licensing the movies earlier this week in order to be ready to show the movies on Friday.
“We had to book everything on Monday hoping we would get permission on Thursday,” he said.
Star Cinemas initially closed in March, and reopened for about three weeks in June but movie studios were not releasing new films at the time. So Star Cinemas decided to start showing classics at a reduced admission price – but with limited success.
“Even though it was $5 admission, people have DVDs, Netflix, or something like that so they didn’t care for older movies,” he said. “It wasn’t only me. I actually did better than other people did with classics (in June.) Other places in Arizona showed old movies and only charged $3 and I did better than them. But with the older movies there weren’t too many takers.”
Desai said he is confident that the new releases will bring people back to the theater.
Although theaters in Mohave County are now allowed to operate, there are several guidelines that those businesses will need to follow. One of the biggest guidelines is reducing capacity by 50%. Desai said Star Cinemas will accomplish that by blocking off every other row in the theater. Additionally, he said families will be allowed to sit next to one another but they will ask separate groups to keep two or three chairs open between them for social distancing purposes.
He said he doesn’t expect that to cause any problems, because movie goers typically separate themselves in that fashion naturally.
“Nobody sits together, anyway,” Desai said. “Mostly I’ve seen that if there are 300 seats in the theater and you sell 225 seats it’s sold out, because people don’t usually sit right next to each other anyway –unless they are numbered tickets. So we should be OK.”
Other ADHS guidelines that theaters must follow include requiring masks, providing soap and water or hand sanitizer, staggering show times to prevent congregating in waiting areas, enhanced cleaning practices, and if possible implementing one-way traffic for entrance to and egress from the facility.
Movies Havasu did not immediately return a call on Thursday. Movies Havasu has remained closed since mid-March, declining to reopen in June due to the lack of new movies available to show.
