The Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking residents’ and visitors’ thoughts about how to prioritize transportation needs in the area over the next 25 years.
The MPO is currently running an online survey at www.lhmpo.org/RTP that it says will help the organization better understand the transportation needs of the community and what residents and visitors would like to see as it begins the process of updating its Regional Transportation Plan.
The LHMPO updates its Regional Transportation Plan every five years with the last update back in 2016. The plan will ultimately include a prioritized list of transportation improvements and policies for the next 25 years that will drive future funding decisions about local streets, walking and biking facilities, trails, and public transportation.
The survey will close on July 30. All completed surveys will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card.
