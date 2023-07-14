Lake Havasu City is starting to look into the possibility of getting rid of its excess treated wastewater in a new way: releasing it straight into the lake.

City Manager Jess Knudson confirmed that Havasu recently filed an application with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, although he said the city is still in the early stages of information gathering to find out what the process entails and whether or not it is right for the city to pursue. But Knudson said Havasu’s neighbors to the north in Bullhead City are already permitted to discharge treated wastewater – called effluent – straight into the Colorado River and several cities in Nevada do the same.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.