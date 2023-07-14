Lake Havasu City is starting to look into the possibility of getting rid of its excess treated wastewater in a new way: releasing it straight into the lake.
City Manager Jess Knudson confirmed that Havasu recently filed an application with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, although he said the city is still in the early stages of information gathering to find out what the process entails and whether or not it is right for the city to pursue. But Knudson said Havasu’s neighbors to the north in Bullhead City are already permitted to discharge treated wastewater – called effluent – straight into the Colorado River and several cities in Nevada do the same.
“The concept there, is that there are some operational benefits – less reliance on settling ponds and evaporation ponds – and it overall increases the water in the system downstream,” Knudson said. “It is just some ideas and concepts we are thinking about. We see other cities that have taken this path. Why not Havasu? We are just starting to scratch the surface of what that could mean. Based on the analysis, research, and the conversation we have with ADEQ we will know if we should keep stepping in that direction or not. It is still super early.”
Lake Havasu City already treats its wastewater thoroughly, bringing it up to A+ grade effluent. The city uses as much of that effluent as possible to water several city parks including London Bridge Beach, the Island Ball Fields, the plants along the Island walking path, and some local golf courses.
Knudson said that Havasu’s Island Treatment Plant currently uses evaporation ponds in order to release the excess effluent it produces, but is not used for watering. So a direct discharge into Lake Havasu would obviously increase the amount of water that finds its way back into the Colorado River.
In theory, switching to a direct disposal method could also eliminate or reduce the need for the purposeful flooding of the Island Ball Fields that currently occur for weeks or months at a time – especially during the winter when the city produces more effluent than it can use during the cooler months.
“This would mitigate our need to do that, which would be a potential positive,” Knudson said. “So based on some of those conversations we have reached out to ADEQ to talk about that process and what it means. We are just learning about some of those next steps right now.”
Bullhead City is already reaching the end of the road that Havasu finds itself peaking down.
Bullhead Utilities Director Mark Clark said they have been working on obtaining all the permits and permissions to put Bullhead’s effluent straight into the river for a couple years. He said the city has already received the permissions needed from ADEQ, and the Bureau of Reclamation has approved the outfall into the river. But Bullhead it is still waiting for some additional pumps and electrical work at the treatment plant before they are able to actually do it.
“It took us a couple years to get through everything, because ADEQ has different requirements when you are treating and putting it into the river, as opposed to just injecting it into the sub-flow of the river,” Clark said. “So we had to go through some extra processes, and there is some extra testing required both upstream and downstream of the application site. So we have got all of that in place now and are ready to go. We are just waiting to get the last few pieces we need to be able to complete the project.”
Clark said Bullhead City previously used evaporation ponds to get rid of its effluent – similar to what Havasu does on the island.
“So it wasn’t even really getting into the aquifer,” Clark said. “We were doing that because it is cheap. You dump it at the plant into a big pond and let it evaporate. It is a lot more expensive for us to put it into the river.”
Clark said Bullhead started looking into it because they were able to install much of the effluent piping needed at the same time the Bullhead Parkway extension was being built. So there was already a nearly-completed route to take the effluent to the river. But he said the main reason Bullhead decided to switch to the direct disposal method is the ongoing drought.
“We had a water shortage declaration last year, we have one this year, we are going to have another one next year,” Clark said. “So we are trying to prepare. Bullhead City has been very aggressive in our water conservation efforts. This is just one of the ways we are trying to find additional water resources for the system. Eventually we want to get credit for that, whether it is long term storage credits or some type of credit for the effluent we put in.”
Clark said the ADEQ process also ensures that the discharge won’t pollute the Colorado River. He said Bullhead produces A+ quality effluent from its treatment plant which is safe enough to irrigate parks in areas where children play. He said some of Bullhead’s water operators even fill up a glass with effluent and drink it when they are giving tours – although he doesn’t recommend that.
“It is very clean,” he said. “There is just a little bit more treatment that would need to happen to turn it into potable water to send back into people’s homes. It is that clean – it’s probably cleaner than what you have in the river.”
Alma Suarez with ADEQ said organizations must obtain an Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit from the state in order to discharge treated wastewater into any surface water – including the Colorado River. Although the permits are state-issued, they must conform to the federal Clean Water Act requirements. Suarez said the permits set limits on the types and amounts of pollutants that can be discharged and require monitoring to ensure that those limits are met.
“The permit ensures that any discharge is within the acceptable limits and does not pose a risk to public health or the environment,” Suarez said.
In order to obtain a permit, Suarez said the organization has to demonstrate to ADEQ that its wastewater treatment meets all of the requirements, and during the permitting process ADEQ issues a public notice for 30 days that allow citizens to submit questions or concerns that will be taken into account when the application is considered.
According to ADEQ’s online map, there are lots of APDES permits that have been issued throughout the state, including eight along the Colorado River. Permits along the Colorado include the Hoover Dam Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery to the north, all the way down to several in Yuma and one in Somerton.
