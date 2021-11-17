The director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Thursday, as she awaits extradition to California on charges of grand theft.
On Nov. 2, Lake Havasu City Police officers served a warrant for the arrest of 44-year-old Hannah L. Rangel, out of San Diego County. She has since awaited possible extradition to San Diego County, where she is expected to stand trial in reference to crimes allegedly committed during her previous term as director of the San Diego Historical Museum of Chinese History. Rangel is now expected to appear Thursday in court for a status conference in her case.
According to statements last week by Tanya Sierra, a public affairs officer from the San Diego District Attorney’s Office, Rangel will be arraigned on the charges when she is returned to San Diego. For the sake of security, Sierra said the District Attorney’s Office could not disclose when Rangel’s possible extradition may occur.
Rangel was charged in San Diego Superior Court with one count of felony grand theft by an employee and six counts of identity theft, which allegedly took place during April and May of 2019. She was accused of stealing more than $19,000 through checks and credit card purchases made in the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum’s name.
She worked in an administrative role at the San Diego museum until she was hired as director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History last year.
