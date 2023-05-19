Jillian Usher mug

Jillian Usher

The Lake Havasu Museum of History has announced that its executive director, Jillian Usher, will be leaving the organization this summer to accept a leadership position at the new co-working center in downtown Havasu called Nomadic.

Usher and Museum Board President Melanie Preston both described the announcement on Friday as “bittersweet.” Usher has been with the museum since August 2020, starting at the director of communications before taking over as the executive director in November 2021. Preston said the entire board is grateful for Usher’s contributions to the museum, especially while serving as the director.

