The Lake Havasu Museum of History has announced that its executive director, Jillian Usher, will be leaving the organization this summer to accept a leadership position at the new co-working center in downtown Havasu called Nomadic.
Usher and Museum Board President Melanie Preston both described the announcement on Friday as “bittersweet.” Usher has been with the museum since August 2020, starting at the director of communications before taking over as the executive director in November 2021. Preston said the entire board is grateful for Usher’s contributions to the museum, especially while serving as the director.
“There has been some pretty great programs that have been implemented since she has been here,” Preston said. “I think the most important thing is the digital magazine and archives, because it is going to preserve the history of this town for years to come. That was a huge thing, and there were grants involved and all sorts of obstacles that Jillian had to work through.”
In addition to her efforts to convert the museum’s collections into easily accessible digital images, Usher has worked to establish a variety of other programs at the museum during her time as director, including the young curators program from teens, and the Kids Spot activities for children every Saturday.
“I’m really proud of what we have done at the museum,” Usher said. “I think we have created a space that is more community based, and have really diversified the people who come in. We really amped up our family events, our young curator program for teens, and taking our collections into a new digital area. I will miss it here a lot – I will miss the volunteers and the board has been amazing. But I am really excited to take this next step, and I’m really honored that the PED has asked me to join them.”
Usher noted that Nomadic is the first permanent co-working facility in Mohave County, and all of rural Arizona.
“I think this is going to be a really great opportunity,” she said. “As somebody born and raised here it is cool to transition from preserving history to now making history.”
But Usher said this won’t be the end of her work with the museum. She will be starting at Nomadic part-time on June 1, but will only be working during the afternoon for the first month as she helps the museum transition to a new director. Usher said even after she begins working at Nomadic full time in July, she hopes to continue working with the museum in some capacity in an unpaid role.
“I intend to stay and help with the transition as much as possible,” Usher said. “I’m doing a lot of infrastructure behind the scenes to make it easier like making a handbook and documentation to make sure that communication is streamlined. Then I hope to continue to volunteer and be in an advisory role for these programs – especially the young curators and oral history programs. A lot of this has been personal passion, love for my city and love for history. So I want to continue to give back in that way.”
For her part, Preston said she believes that the museum is set up for continued success moving forward.
“She has laid a foundation that I think we will be able to continue with a new director,” Preston said. “We have a pretty strong board and our mission is to preserve history in this town.”
On the move to Nomadic
Usher said she is excited to be part of the Nomadic facility that opened its doors in March.
“Just to be in an innovative environment with entrepreneurs and people taking concepts and bringing them to life is really excited to be around,” Usher said. “There are constant ideas and people doing some really cool things. So to be surrounded by that is going to really be a treat.”
The Partnership for Economic Development, which runs Nomadic, said they are happy to have Usher on board, as well.
“We look forward to seeing her passion and skillset help the entrepreneurial community in downtown,” said PED CEO James Gray.
Usher already has some first-hand experience with co-working in Havasu. Prior to joining the museum, Usher ran her freelance writing business out of F-106 – a pilot co-working center created by the PED as they worked to solidify the plans for Nomadic.
“As a freelancer it really helped me, because I was able to work with other companies in there,” Usher said. “One time I needed help figuring out how to edit video so one of the video guys came and helped me. Another one had a client that needed some copy, so I went and helped them with copy. So it is really a symbiotic vibe that goes on there, and a lot of collaboration.”
Usher said she expects one of her first challenges in her new position at Nomadic will be to help the community understand just what co-working offices like Nomadic do.
“I think people have a misconception that it is just a shared office building, but really there is a lot of programming and culture,” Usher said. “It is supposed to a community gathering space for entrepreneurs, free lancers, and innovative thinkers. So I’ll be there to make sure that the building is running smoothly, members are getting the benefits that they need, and then building that programming through lectures, workshops, meet ups and sharing skills. I’m really excited to jump in there, understand the vision, and really bring it to life.”
Museum searching for new executive director
The Museum of History is currently accepting applications for the executive director position through Indeed – with links to the job posting at havasumuseum.com and on the museum’s social media pages. The position was posted on Friday with a deadline of May 31 to apply. The position is part-time, but Preston said the board’s long-range plan is to make it a full time position once they are able to.
“We are working towards that, but it is going to take some time,” Preston said.
Preston said the position requires a fair amount of fundraising, and a willingness to get out into the community to collaborate.
“We are looking for someone who is very community focused and has a passion for our history. Someone who is able to communicate well and bring new ideas, exhibits and culture into the community,” Preston said. “We would prefer that they have a background in museum studies, or something related to that. But they don’t have to. It is more about their passion, willingness to make our community better, and someone who wants to make this place thrive.”
Usher said, based on her own experience in the role, whoever the museum finds will have a strong team to work with.
“The board and volunteers do so much behind the scenes that people don’t see, so this place is going to be just fine,” Usher said. “They do so much work that it is really functioning on its own now. The board dedicates a lot more time than I think most boards do and many of our volunteers have been here for decades who do it because they love it. They keep this place going on a daily basis.”
Preston said the board is hoping to hold interviews for the top applicants June 1-9, and hopes to be able to hire its next executive director sometime in the first or second week of June. That will allow them to work with Usher for several weeks until she fully transitions to Nomadic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.