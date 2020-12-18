Lake Havasu City is getting noticed this holiday season, with high praise from the Arizona Office of Tourism and the MSN Lifestyle online publication.
MSN Lifestyle named Havasu as Arizona’s “Most Festive Place” in a Sunday feature. The publication cited Havasu’s English Village and the London Bridge, decked out in holiday decor for the city’s 25th Annual Festival of Lights, as a must-see for Arizonans.
Havasu also received praise in a morning segment earlier this month, on Phoenix-based FOX10 News. In the program’s “Arizona Adventures” segment, Arizona Tourism Director Debbie Johnson praised Havasu’s unique holiday cheer.
“If you’ve never seen 500,000 lights sparkling on the water, it’s incredible,” Johnson said. “People can also have a chance to walk under the bridge or take a cruise to see the lights from the water. There are plenty of things to do (in Havasu) to be safe, responsible and still enjoy the holidays.”
Terence Concannon, the president of tourism agency GoLakeHavasu, says the city’s holiday publicity is well-deserved.
“Our Christmas celebrations and decorations have improved every year,” Concannon said. “The Bridgewater Channel and Downtown are looking festive and it adds some extra happiness to a very challenging year.”
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Concannon says the lights and decoration of the season can be a source of optimism and hope.
“I’ve experienced Christmas in the Midwest, and in the desert,” Concannon said. “It’s way better in the desert … there is something very unique and special about Christmas in the warm sunshine.”
