Throughout Arizona, the Thanksgiving holiday is a time to break bread with friends and family. For some, it’s a chance to reunite with loved ones, while others see the holiday as an opportunity to come together as a community. In Lake Havasu City, however, Thanksgiving is only the beginning.
Havasu’s own Thanksgiving weekend traditions have gained the notice of tourism promoters and, as of last month, the attention of travel information website Triptodiscover.com. According to Triptodiscover blogger Alyssa Ochs, Havasu has ranked among the site’s “Best Thanksgiving Getaways in Arizona.”
“Lake Havasu City is always a popular Arizona vacation destination, and Thanksgiving is no exception,” Ochs wrote in her Oct. 29 feature.
“The annual Festival of Lights event kicks off the day after Thanksgiving in Lake Havasu City, and this is an event that will get you in a festive mood,” Ochs wrote. “Take a boat on a cruise through the Bridgewater Channel to see hundreds of thousands of lights aglow, and stick around to visit Santa on Friday and Saturday. The city stays lit until late evening each night.”
According to Lake Havasu City tourism officials, Thanksgiving weekend is the unofficial start of the holiday season in Havasu. With events like Havasu’s annual lighting of the English Village, ice skating at the London Bridge Resort, the city’s annual Boat Parade of Lights and decorations galore, this weekend will be a spectacle for Havasu residents and their families, who are expected to venture out to shops and popular Havasu tourist destinations.
Compared to the fast-paced thrills of Havasu’s spring break, however, Havasu tourism officials say the months of November and December give visitors a chance to see the city’s “quieter” side.
“We turn into this really cute holiday town after Thanksgiving,” said GoLakeHavasu Event Marketing Director Jackie Leatherman. “There are a lot of little things that make Havasu more attractive as a community this time of year … whether people have families or not, it’s a great place to come. A lot of visitors turn out to see the English Village and the boat parade, and visitors get to see the difference around Havasu – an increase in holiday spirit.”
The months of November and December represent Havasu’s slower visiting season, according to tourism officials, with a majority of visitors choosing January through March to come to Havasu.
“This is one of the friendliest places I’ve ever been to in my life,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon. “There’s hope, friendliness and people getting into the holiday spirit … it’s universal, no matter what your religion might be. I can sense that love and hope more in Havasu at this time of year. The weather is fantastic, and even when it’s relatively cold, it’s still warmer here than the warmest parts of the country. You can go out on a boat, or do things you couldn’t do elsewhere in Havasu this weekend.”
This Friday, Havasu will host its annual swim race across the Bridgewater Channel, starting at 6 p.m. beneath the London Bridge. As per Havasu tradition, the winner of that race will be awarded the right to “activate” 500,000 Christmas lights throughout the English Village, which will begin the city’s 24th Annual Festival of Lights.
“It really transforms the channel,” Concannon said. “It’s always a magical sight.”
Hotels throughout Havasu offered Thanksgiving rates from $44 per night at Travelers Inn, to $159 per night at the Heat Hotel. For the holiday weekend, however, Friday’s prices ranged from $48 per night at the Windsor Inn to as much as $199 per night at the Heat Hotel, with occupancies still available as of Tuesday.
Visit GoLakeHavasu.com for more information about events taking place in Havasu this weekend, or throughout the holiday season.
