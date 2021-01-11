Despite shutdowns in the Havasu’s hospitality industry early in 2020, Havasu has been recognized as Expedia’s “top-trending” destination of 2020.
Lake Havasu City has been one of the Southwest’s most popular boating and tourist destinations, and that appeal hasn’t diminished in light of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. According to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon, Havasu saw a wave of summer visitors from California, Nevada and other regions throughout the U.S.
According to Concannon, other tourism destinations such as Palm Springs and Las Vegas remain more popular among travelers, but those locations are already familiar to much of the American public. Ultimately, more people have taken notice of Havasu for the things that make it unique.
“I think in recent years, we were able to get lots of positive content out about our outdoor recreation opportunities, and I think that has seemed to resonate with travelers,” Concannon said.
Revenue from hotel taxes grew by 25% this summer, although restaurant and bar taxes dipped by about 3% under state health restrictions, according to GoLakeHavasu records. The number of online visitors to GoLakeHavasu.com grew by about 14%, records showed. Meanwhile, Facebook engagements grew by 21%, and Instagram engagements increased by 45%.
“It’s an encouraging sign of pent-up demand to resume travel once the new vaccine is widely dispersed,” Concannon said.
According to Concannon, the tourism organization showed a dip in revenue from Havasu’s summer popularity, but those revenues were still stronger year-over-year since 2019. For the first few months of 2021, Concannon expects tourism revenue to continue to decline, but is ultimately expected to bounce back by spring.
Concannon sees Expedia’s distinction as a benefit to Havasu that could bring attention to the region from visitors who may have overlooked the city.
“After the crisis, I think a beautiful remote destination like ours, surrounded by wide-open spaces, will be attractive for travelers,” Concannon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.