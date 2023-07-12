Havasu native Nathan Adler named as new fire marshal

Like his father before him, Lake Havasu City native Nathan Adler has continuously held a career with the city’s fire department.
Officially beginning his role on Monday, Adler, 42, was announced as the department’s new fire marshal on Friday afternoon. Adler previously occupied a temporary interim position near the end of March until the public announcement was made.
The pathway to becoming fire marshal began after Adler’s high school graduation. In the following summer, Adler received his certification from the fire academy with Buckskin Fire Department, he says.
In February 2000, Adler became employed by the Lake Havasu City Fire Department as a paid on-call firefighter. The following year on Sept. 1, Adler accepted a fire inspector position on a full-time basis where he remained until 2008.
During the financial crisis of 2008, Adler, along with another fire inspector, was transitioned to a fire engine. He then became a firefighter EMT due to his emergency medical technician certificate from Mohave Community College. Adler had gained the credential while he was still a high school student, he says. Adler also filled an engineer role that allowed him to operate aerial fire apparatus and fire engines.
“Most recently, I was part of the fire captain EMT, which is the first line supervisor that’s in charge,” Adler explained. “I was doing that for the last couple years before being asked to come up here and fill this role in an interim capacity.”
With a career spanning over 22 years, Adler has worked in each of the city’s six fire stations. This includes time spent at fire station no. 2 working with the hazardous materials response team.
Retaining a customer service focus has been key in how Adler approaches his positions within the department, he says. He compares his new role as fire marshal as continuing to be a problem solver for the general public.
“What I hope to get out of this position is just (to) build on the shoulders of those that came before me, as far as community risk reduction and fire life safety initiatives in the community,” Adler continued.
Three essential duties that come with Adler’s new position are investigating fires and environmental crimes, maintaining safety in existing commercial buildings, and reviewing plans for fire protection systems regarding new construction.
The construction and design of new buildings being constructed must meet a minimum standard, Adler says. This includes, but is not limited to, fire sprinkler systems, fire department access and fire alarm systems.
After a building is erected, Adler’s office takes responsibility for maintaining the life safety systems and fire protection systems in place. These duties will be carried out by two fire inspectors, an administrative specialist, and a public education specialist that are under Adler, he says.
For city businesses and commercial buildings, Adler is also tasked with conducting occupancy safety inspections. This involves holding discussions with building members about possible fire safety options.
“Just kind of have that discussion where we can influence a more positive outcome,” Adler said. “That’s probably the bulk of what it is.”
Within his time, Adler has seen firsthand how the evolution of materials used in newer construction has increased the threat of fire.
This change comes from the transition of sourcing natural fibers to using synthetic materials and plastics, Adler explains. Before his career began, Adler says that more time was allotted for firefighters to respond and fight a fire.
Now, since the start of his career, the fires have become “more deadly and more devastating,” he says.
“The fires are accelerative and that shortens the window of time for people to respond,” Adler continued. “So, educating people that they need to be proactive about early detection… Having working smoke detectors, evacuation, making sure your family is out and safe.”
Becoming a firefighter has led Adler to developing the foundation for future generations of the fire prevention organization, he describes.
This awareness follows Adler’s own journey, whose father served within the same department.
“One generation succeeds the other,” Adler said. “We’re hiring a lot of young firefighters and they’re the next generation for us. I’m excited about what comes next.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.