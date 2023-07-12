Havasu native Nathan Adler named as new fire marshal

Lake Havasu City native Nathan Adler assumed his new role as Lake Havasu City Fire Department’s fire marshal on Monday.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Like his father before him, Lake Havasu City native Nathan Adler has continuously held a career with the city’s fire department.

Officially beginning his role on Monday, Adler, 42, was announced as the department’s new fire marshal on Friday afternoon. Adler previously occupied a temporary interim position near the end of March until the public announcement was made.

