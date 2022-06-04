The Cancer Association of Havasu held their Celebration of Life brunch event on Saturday in honor of those who have survived cancer. The event coincided with the national recognition of Cancer Survivors Day which is today. The association is a program that is housed under the Havasu Community Health Foundation (HCHF).
Director Jolene Jensen of the association says that at least 105 guests were in attendance for the special gathering. Mayor Cal Sheehy spoke and gave a proclamation to the association in honor of the national celebration.
“This is such a giving community that we just want to honor anybody who’s gone through the battle,” Jensen said. “Today, it’s all about celebrating life. It’s not a fundraiser. We’re not asking anything from anybody. We are totally here to have a party and be happy we are all still survivors.”
During the event each year, a Lena Angel Award is given to one survivor who showcases support for others in the community who have been affected by cancer. Jensen says that this year’s honoree is a breast cancer survivor who is a part of the Bosom Buddies of Havasu, a support group for those affected by breast cancer.
“[The honoree] does so much to reach out in the support group and also outside of Havasu just supporting other cancer survivors,” Jensen said.
The Cancer Association is known for providing low-cost cancer screenings to residents of Havasu regardless of income or insurance. Jensen includes that they also offer screenings for prostate cancer in men.
“Some people have really high deductibles, like $5,000 deductibles, so maybe they won’t go get a mammogram because they have to pay for it,” Jensen explained. “We don’t want someone to have to choose not to have a life-saving screening because of the cost. So, we offer mammograms, skin cancer screenings, oral cancer screenings and other cancer screenings as well.”
Other events that are held throughout the year include concerts, a fashion show and other fundraisers that help support the organization.
“Our cancer association is all volunteers. The community really steps up when we have our fundraisers. We operate totally on donations,” Jensen added. “The next event will be the breast cancer walk on the first Saturday in October.”
Carol Ferrell, the support group facilitator for Bosom Buddies of Havasu, introduced the event’s honoree for the Lena Angel Award. Evie Cistaro, a founding member of the HCHF, says that the award is named after her mother who was very supportive of the cancer community.
“I have an amazing survivor here with us today. She brought so much joy and positive energy to my heart and soul,” Ferrell said of the honoree. “I still admire her spunk, her energy and her positive vibes. I’m proud to have her in our Bosom Buddies support group.”
Havasu resident Janie Dageenakis graciously accepted her award and spoke about a nonprofit organization she created with her daughter after she became diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.
“It’s called the Janie Strong Project. Our goal is to send out gift boxes to other people going through chemotherapy. So far, we’ve sent out about 50 gift boxes throughout the United States,” Dageenakis said. “We put in things like chapstick, hand sanitizer, gloves, socks, blankets, crossword puzzles, coloring books, just different things that kind of helped me while I was going through chemo in hopes that we can help somebody else to be more comfortable in their journey.”
Dageenakis states that she is considered to be in remission and will be on medication for the next five years. She offers hope to those who are battling with cancer, advising them that they are not alone in their journey.
“There are many things we don’t have a choice on. Cancer being one of those,” Dageenakis continued. “But the thing we do have a choice on is how we walk through that journey and just know that there’s love and support and always hope and know that we’re all here for others going through this.”
The honoree is receptive to the support she has gained from the association and encourages others to be open to taking charge of their health.
“I just really want to thank everybody for this opportunity and make sure that there is awareness around cancer and early detection,” Dageenakis said. “I just really want to encourage people to see their doctors, take care of themselves, know that there is hope and hopefully help to eliminate some of the fear around all of this.”
Cistaro led the recognition of donations to the association by announcing a surprise donation from two longtime Havasu residents who passed away from cancer in recent years.
“This past week, I was presented a check for $40,000 from the Don and Kathy Hodel Trust to [the] Cancer Association of Havasu,” Cistaro said. “They’re not here but they’re still here.”
The founding member went on to accept another donation from Nancie Echeverria, who knew the former couple before they passed. She donated an additional $5,000 to the cancer association.
“This is in memory of my mother who had pancreatic cancer years and years ago and also in memory of Don,” Echeverria continued. “He was a special person to me. I miss him this year.”
The event went on to recognize other cancer survivors with some being awarded with gift bags. Wanda Adams, a 96-year-old Havasu resident, was named the oldest cancer survivor at Saturday’s event. Melissa Jordan, also a resident of Havasu, was recognized as the event’s youngest cancer survivor at 50 years old.
Raffle prizes were dispersed to several winners at the end of the program. Drawings were also made to determine the recipients for the floral centerpieces that decorated each table.
To learn more about the services provided by the Cancer Association of Havasu, please visit www.havasuhealthfoundation.org. To learn more about the Janie Strong Project, please visit thejaniestrongproject.myshopify.com.
