STITCHING 011223 - Photo.jpg

Donna Russell (left) and Judy Long of Stitching for Patriots create handmade quilts to deliver to veterans within Lake Havasu City.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

More than 20 handmade quilts have been presented to military personnel and veterans within Lake Havasu City as part of the local organization Stitching for Patriots. The Havasu-based group is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a national organization that has created over 336,000 quilts for veterans across the country.

Judy Long, creator and group leader of Havasu’s chapter, says her group of approximately 18 women have created 24 quilts since their inception in 2021. As defined by the national organization, quilts are presented to veterans and other military service members who have been “touched by war.” Long describes this requirement as one that is considered on a case-by-case basis by her group since not every veteran has been present in a war or seen combat.

