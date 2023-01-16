More than 20 handmade quilts have been presented to military personnel and veterans within Lake Havasu City as part of the local organization Stitching for Patriots. The Havasu-based group is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a national organization that has created over 336,000 quilts for veterans across the country.
Judy Long, creator and group leader of Havasu’s chapter, says her group of approximately 18 women have created 24 quilts since their inception in 2021. As defined by the national organization, quilts are presented to veterans and other military service members who have been “touched by war.” Long describes this requirement as one that is considered on a case-by-case basis by her group since not every veteran has been present in a war or seen combat.
On the third Wednesday of each month, Havasu’s quilt and fabric store, Fabrics Unlimited, allows Long and her group to gather for their monthly meetings. Long considers the store to be a sponsor of her group due to their helpfulness over the years. The quilters that work on each project range in skill level from beginner to “extremely experienced,” Long states.
One of the drawbacks that Long faces is the low number of veterans who are nominated within the city. Although 24 quilts have been presented to veterans since 2021, Long has difficulty with receiving new nominees.
As part of the process, veterans are normally nominated by outside sources, such as a family member or spouse. The information provided on the necessary paperwork is received by the national organization who then transfers the information to Long.
Once the information on a veteran is received, Long and her group attempt to contact the veteran to confirm if the quilt is an item they would like to accept. Veterans are not obligated to accept the quilt, Long says, but only a small percentage of nominated veterans from Havasu have declined.
When a quilt is accepted, group member Suzanne Di Lillo and other available members formally present the quilt to the nominee. Di Lillo recounts veterans who are modest when finding out they have been nominated. Some veterans are reluctant to have a presentation performed while other veterans have held larger gatherings, adds Di Lillo.
“One of our experiences has been that they don’t want attention or they’re very humble,” Di Lillo continued. “Oftentimes, we just go to the home and several of them tear up.”
A quilt presentation can be conducted at any location with previous gatherings being held at churches or assisted living facilities.
Long says her group has observed veterans having the misconception that a nominated veteran has to have been in active combat. Long gives the example of a veteran who may have served during the Vietnam War, but who remained stateside or stationed away from the war.
“Just being in the service… You’re committing yourself and you’re being affected by it because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Donna Russell, co-leader of Stitching for Patriots.
Although veterans from all branches of service can be recognized, the group says that a nominated veteran cannot be deceased. Di Lillo points out that women are welcomed to be nominated since her group has distributed only a small number of quilts to local women veterans.
The quilts are each designed with a patriotic theme in mind and are pieced together by several of the group members. Di Lillo equates the quilting process as her group working together like a team like how veterans operate.
“We have a great group of ladies. We’re all very helpful with each other when someone needs help with their quilt,” Long said. “It’s our way of serving those who have served us.”
To learn more on how to volunteer or nominate a veteran, email Stitching for Patriots at havasuqov@gmail.com or call Judy Long at 503-475-7901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.