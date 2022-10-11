The Lake Havasu City Council said this spring that it wants to provide up to $1 million for social-service grants. Now, it’s time to see what projects and programs local organizations can come up with.
Havasu is now accepting grant applications for the up-to-$1 million of American Rescue Plan Act money the city set aside to provide grants for social service projects or programs in Havasu that will be sustainable after the grant money is spent. The grants are meant to focus on local food, housing, medical services, child care, senior and adult care, or other social services there is a local need for.
Havasu made the applications available on its website on Tuesday at lhcaz.gov/community-resource-coalition. The applications must be filled out electronically. In addition to the applications, the webpage includes lots of information about what the city is looking to provide through these grants, how the applications will be scored and reviewed, and an anticipated timeline.
Lake Havasu City will host a pre-application meeting on Oct. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. at City Hall to allow any potential applicants to ask questions.
Councilmember Michele Lin originally suggested that the council set aside some of the roughly $8.5 million in relief money Havasu received through the American Rescue Plan Act to be used as grants to local organizations to address social service-oriented needs in the community. In April, the council created the Community Resource Coalition to come up with an application and review process for local organizations to apply for the grants. Ultimately, the coalition will be charged with making recommendations to the City Council about how to award the money.
The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. Members of the coalition will then individually score each application prior to meeting in the second week of January to review the totaled scores and select funding recommendations. If necessary, a second coalition meeting is tentatively scheduled for the fourth week of January.
The coalition will present its funding recommendations to the City Council during a regular council meeting, and the council will make a final decision about how to award the grant money sometime in the first quarter of 2023.
The ARPA money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024. Successful applicants will have to provide reports on the project’s progress and results to the city, and account for how the money is spent.
