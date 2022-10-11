The Lake Havasu City Council said this spring that it wants to provide up to $1 million for social-service grants. Now, it’s time to see what projects and programs local organizations can come up with.

Havasu is now accepting grant applications for the up-to-$1 million of American Rescue Plan Act money the city set aside to provide grants for social service projects or programs in Havasu that will be sustainable after the grant money is spent. The grants are meant to focus on local food, housing, medical services, child care, senior and adult care, or other social services there is a local need for.

