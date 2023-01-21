With 523 bills already introduced in the House of Representatives during Arizona’s 2023 state legislative session, and another 160 bills introduced in the Senate, Lake Havasu City officials say they have a long list of bills they are keeping track of so far this year.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said each year the city keeps particularly close tabs on any bills that deal with local control, state shared revenue, and bills that would place unfunded mandates on cities. He said city staff also closely follows any bills that deal with water or infrastructure.
Kozlowski said at this point in the session, there are still multiple bills under consideration pertaining to each of those topics.
“It is a long list,” he said. “And at this point, we are so early in the session that a lot of those bills probably won’t be moving forward, just because of the dynamics at the state legislature this year. But I anticipate this being a long legislative session. So we will just have to monitor the bills as they move forward through the legislative process. We will be working with the League of Cities and Towns, our state legislators, and our lobbying firm as well to make sure that we are doing the best we can on those issues.”
Over the past few years, Lake Havasu City has been particularly interested in increasing the amount of local control cities and towns have to regulate their local vacation rental industry. Havasu officials have been pushing to allow local regulation of short term rentals since 2017 – when the state legislature reserved all regulatory power over the industry for itself by passing a bill prohibiting local governments from placing any restrictions on vacation rentals.
It’s an issue that the legislature has re-examined each year for the last several years, with a couple bills being passed to return at least some local control. Kozlowski said the bill passed last year, which allows cities to place a few limited regulations and requirements on short term rental operations, addressed some of the city’s minimal concerns. But Havasu officials feels more local controls are needed.
“Each city and town is vastly different on how they want to address short term rentals,” Kozlowski said. “Our concern is really local control – allowing cities and towns the opportunity to address residents’ concerns with short term rentals depending on the community you live in. So that is what we will be looking for – more tools to address those concerns on a case by case basis.”
The State Legislature has a couple proposals introduced pertaining to vacation rentals in 2023.
House Bill 2047, introduced by Rep. Selina Bliss (R-District 1), would allow a city or town with a population under 17,000 to limit the number of vacation rentals and short term rentals in the community, based on the percentage of total residentially zone buildings or structures in the city. It would also allow them to regulate vacation rentals in the same way as any other transient lodging activity.
House Concurrent Resolution 2011, introduced by Rep. Judy Schwiebert (D-District 2) and 19 Democratic lawmakers, would put the decision in Arizona voters’ hands with a ballot measure to repeal the state statute that prohibits cities and towns from regulating vacation rentals or short-term rentals in the first place.
Kozlowski said another issue Havasu is following particularly closely is the State Lake Improvement Fund’s grant program, which provides money to local governments for projects on bodies of water where gas-powered boats are allowed.
“We will be working with Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-District 30) on the continuation of SLIF,” Kozlowski said. “We want to make sure we can utilize those dollars in the future to continue to support development around the lake, and continue to maintain areas.”
Once an important source of revenue for the city and Mohave County as a whole, the SLIF grant program disappeared for more than a decade in the wake of the Great Recession when SLIF was swept into the general fund. Reviving the once-robust grant program has been a priority for Biasiucci for the past couple years. His efforts have resulted in $4 million from the state’s general fund being distributed as SLIF grants – both in Fiscal Year 2021-22 and in FY22-23. But SLIF will need another funding allocation from the state, or a restructuring of how SLIF money can be spent, in order for SLIF grants to be available again next fiscal year.
“We are getting to the point where it needs to be renewed,” Kozlowski said. “That funding source needs to be secured with new legislation. So we will be working with him so we can hopefully get this legislation passed during this session.”
