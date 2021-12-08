Lake Havasu City’s sales tax revenue through the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021-22 came in higher than last year’s record-setting pace.
According to numbers from the Arizona Department of Revenue, Lake Havasu City collected $9,046,314 in total sales tax revenue in July, August and September combined. That is about $900,000 (11%) more than the city collected in the first quarter of its record setting FY2020-21, and more than $2 million (34.2%) over budget. The city collected $35.4 million in total sales tax revenue last year – about $7 million more than in FY2020 – but Havasu is currently on pace to bring in about $37 million according to the sales tax report.
The city has projected a little less than $30 million in sales tax revenue in this year’s budget.
In the first quarter of FY22, Havasu’s 2% city sales tax produced $7,982,302 (10.4% more than the first quarter in FY21), while the 1% Restaurant and Bar Tax brought in $433,826 (up 23.1% from FY21). The 3% Hotel Motel tax produced $630,185 (up 10.5% from last year).
By industry, retail remains Lake Havasu City’s largest sales tax producer by a significant margin. Retail businesses produced a total of $4,933,686 in sales tax during the first quarter this year – up 8.4% from FY2021. Meanwhile, the use tax produced 47.2% more in the first quarter this year, restaurants and bars were up 22.1%, and accommodations increased by 11.3% compared to the first quarter last year.
Communications and utilities was the only other industry to decline in sales tax revenue during the first quarter, falling 43.1% compared to last year.
Retail sales
Every single retail category produced more sales tax in October 2021 than it did in October 2020 – with the exception of the “other” category which brought in 0.5% less this year.
The home furnishings and appliances category led the way with a 19.3% increase in October, followed by online retailers with a 17.1% increase, building materials, lawn and garden’s 16.3% increase and motor vehicle and parts rise of 9.7% compared to October 2020. Brick and mortar retail stores, and food and beverage stores also increased 4.6% and 3.4% respectively.
Other major revenues
State shared revenues were a bit of a mixed bag for Havasu during the first quarter.
Havasu has gotten a total of $2,485,816 in state shared sales tax, which is 22.3% more than last year and 20.8% above budget. But other state shared revenue, which includes state income tax and the vehicle excise tax, totaled $4,039,567 during the first quarter which was a 5.3% decrease from last year – although still 3.9% above budget.
The Highway User Revenue Fund, meanwhile, has held pretty steady compared to FY21. Havasu received $2,090,861 in the first quarter of FY22, which is 0.4% more than last year, and 10.6% above budget.
