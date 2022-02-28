Halfway through Fiscal Year 2021-22, Lake Havasu City remains on pace to eclipse last year’s record sales tax collections.
According to the Arizona Department of Revenue, Havasu’s sales tax produced a total of $3,377,105 in the month of December which brings total collections up to $18,216,545 at the halfway point of the fiscal year. The six-month total is nearly $1.8 million more, up 10.9%, than the sales tax produced through the first half of FY2020-21. Havasu’s sales tax produced about $400,000 more during the month of December in 2021 than it did in 2020, which is an increase of 14.5%.
“The report reflects a strong local economy, and that our businesses continue to do well,” said Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski.
Havasu’s record $35.4 million in sales tax collections last year was widely attributed to the increase in tourism and economic activity in Havasu during the covid-19 pandemic. The city projected a drop in sales tax revenues in its budget for this year but the local economy appears to be maintaining its upward trajectory. According to the report Havasu is 32.1% above budget through the first half of the year, and is currently on pace to collect about $37.77 million in sales tax by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Kozlowski said city staff is keeping an eye on the sales tax trends over the past couple years as it works to draft next year’s budget in the next few months.
Of the $18.2 million in sales tax produced this year, about $16.3 million is from Havasu’s 2% city sales tax (up 10.8% from FY20-21). The 1% restaurant and bar tax has produced a total of $905,419 through the first half of the year, which is 14.2% more than the same timeframe last year. Meanwhile, the 3% hotel/motel tax has produced $990,655 which is 9.5% higher than the first half of the year last year.
Nearly every industry in the city is contributing to the rising sales tax numbers overall. Retail sales, which accounts for a little more than half of all the sales tax collected in Havasu, was up 7.7% through the first half of FY2021-22 compared to the same period the previous year. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars were up 17.6%, accommodations increased 10%, construction jumped 7.7%, retail market place went up 24.1%, and the use tax producing 30.2% more than last year. The “other” category is also up by 32.6% through the first half of the year.
Meanwhile, the rental, leasing and license industry has remained flat, producing just $110 more through the first six months of this fiscal year compared to last year – officially a 0.0% increase. The communications and utilities industry is the only industry to see a decrease through the first half of FY2021-22, falling 21.6% from the previous year’s collections.
Every retail category also did at least a little bit better in December 2021 than in December 2020, led by the building materials, lawn and garden category’s increase of 27.1% compared with the same month last year. Home furnishings and appliances also saw a steep jump, up 21.6% from December 2020. Brick and mortar retail stores saw a 9.1% increase, while non-store retailers (mostly online sales) increased 7.4%, motor vehicle and parts jumped 3.9%, and food and beverage stores produced 1.1% more than in the same month in 2020. The “other” category also saw a substantial increase, up 16.5% from the previous December.
Other major revenues
Arizona’s state sales tax has also produced more than it did through the first half of the fiscal year last year, and is above the projections in this year’s budget. The portion of state sales tax shared with Lake Havasu City was $779,027 in December, which is 26.2% more than was budgeted and 24.3% more than the same month in 2020. Halfway through the fiscal year Havasu has received a total of $4,577,173 in state shared sales tax, which is 21.8% more than was budgeted and 23.6% more than it received through the first half of the year last year.
Other state shared revenue, a category comprised mainly of Havasu’s portion of the state income tax and the vehicle excise tax, has produced a total of $6,981,331 for the city through the first half of the year. That is about 5% less than Havasu received through six months last year, but 3.6% more than was expected in the budget.
The Highway User Revenue Fund has also seen a boost so far in Fiscal Year 2021-22.
Havasu has gotten a total of $6475,525 from HURF through the first half of the year, which is 3.2% more than the city got through the same time period last year, and is 12% above budget. HURF is the city’s main source of funding for road maintenance for city streets. Kozlowski said HURF producing more than was budgeted for could allow the city to beef up road work plans next fiscal year.
“That is something that will be evaluated by our public works staff, as well as our finance department, as we move forward with the budget process and the capital improvement process as well,” Kozlowski said.
