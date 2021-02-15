Local Lake Havasu High School games haven’t been open to the public since the fall, but there has been a way for people to watch games online.
An idea that was started five years ago by husband and wife Drake and Julia Finney, Havasu Online TV, a volunteer organization, has become an outlet for family members and friends to live stream games during the covid-19 pandemic. It’s a viable option for extended family and friends due to only parents and legal guardians allowed at home games at Lake Havasu High.
“There’s siblings that can’t go and watch that would normally go to the game,” Julia Finney said. “This gives them the opportunity to still be there, still be watching because we interact with them through social media. They could still cheer on their athlete.
We really try to make sure they have that experience of being there for their students, their athletes and the athletes could always go back and watch and see that they’re being cheered on and that’s the important part too.”
Havasu Online TV is its own entity and is separate from the school.
During the fall sports season, games were not open to the public and spectators weren’t allowed unless they had a guest pass from an athlete or a member of the spirit line. During the fall, spectators from visiting teams weren’t allowed. Havasu Online TV streams home games through its Facebook page and broadcasted football and volleyball home games last fall.
For the winter sports season, the Arizona Interscholastic Association is allowing two parents or legal guardians at home and away games, depending on school or county health guidelines. Parents and guardians have attended home games at Havasu, but the school does not plan to allow any spectators from the road team. The spectator rules for spring sports have not yet been determined.
During the winter, Havasu Online TV has live streamed home soccer matches and basketball games along with wrestling matches at The Arena.
Since they started streaming, the Finneys said feedback has been great from parents or spectators on the visiting team, especially since they’re not allowed to attend the games at Havasu.
“We get a lot of parents saying thank you,” Drake Finney said. “The one that really hits us is occasionally about every month, we’ll get an email from someone or a direct message that says, ‘Thank you. That is the first time that I’ve seen my grandchild play,’ and that’s one of the reasons why we do this.”
Due to a limited crowd, Julia Finney said numbers on the stream were “very different” in the fall with more locals watching along with people from the surrounding area of the visiting teams. During the livestreams, Julia Finney noticed there was good sportsmanship among home and away viewers and the chat on the stream was clean throughout.
“We really saw a lot of just good sportsmanship among viewers like ‘Hey that was a great play even though it wasn’t my team’ and really being complementary to each other,” she said. “I think that’s so important especially in today’s climate to recognize that rival teams could still be complimentary and have really good sportsmanship because we knew our kids do, we know our teams do because we see that on the field and we see that on the courts.”
Drake Finney said the chat wasn’t originally part of the stream, but they would dabble with it once in a while. The chat was officially implemented into the stream when there were limited crowds during the fall.
“At the end of last year and into this one, it’s been known that chat has to be part of the production as well because there’s such a big part missing from that live interaction,” he said.
The Finneys are able to only work at home games due to their careers as teachers at Lake Havasu High School. They are not allowed to livestream playoff games due to AIA copyright.
Drake Finney teaches math at the high school while Julia is a fashion and nutrition teacher at LHHS. Julia Finney works behind the scenes as a producer while Drake is the Chief Streaming Officer and does color commentary with play-by-play announcer and statistician Brian Hanson, who was discovered on Facebook.
The Finneys’ daughter Sadelle, 18, also volunteers her time, working on the production side and managing the social media/chat on the stream.
The idea of Havasu Online TV came about before the school bond was passed which included the reconstruction of Lee Barnes Stadium and other school district projects. After dabbling into the board game community, the first official stream of Havasu Online TV was a Needles vs. Lake Havasu football scrimmage and the broadcast equipment was minimal.
“A $30 basic model webcam and it looked like the size of an ant,” Julia Finney said. “You couldn’t read the number on the back of the jerseys, but the reaction to just that was so incredibly amazing. So we decided, ‘OK people love this and this is going to be a really good benefit for our schools and our community.’
“So we invested into it, the software, the equipment, the really great camera that really lets us get really close ups and all the other equipment,” Julia Finney said. “We just invested into it over the years and bought more pieces into the puzzle and kept trying to improve it every year.”
Five years later, the Finney’s investment has paid off with their live streams becoming a vital part of the Lake Havasu High athletics community.
“It’s always been important for the athletes,” Julia Finney said. “They do have an extended group of people. They have alumni cheering for them even though they don’t know them. They have these groups of people that still care so that’s always been important.”
