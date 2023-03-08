After running a pair of pilot bus routes over the past year, Lake Havasu City Transit has officially opened up its first permanent route this week.
Havasu began operating the Gray Route on Monday, which makes a loop around the greater downtown area with seven stops once every hour. The route is scheduled to run each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:50 p.m. – except for city observed holidays. Transit Manager Patrick Cipres said the route is running three days per week due to staffing shortages. But the bus is expected to begin running on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well, once the city has enough drivers.
The Gray Route will run five days per week during the local school district’s spring break March 20-24, to be able to provide rides to Teen Break participants at the Aquatic Center.
The Gray Route will be free to ride for the first 30 days, with fares expected to be introduced starting on April 3. The bus will cost $1.50 per rider, with a reduced rate of 75 cents for seniors, students, and military veterans.
Havasu’s transit system provides three distinct services, including the traditional fixed bus route called Bridge. Havasu also operates Direct as an on demand door-to-door ride share service – similar to Uber or Lyft, and it actually uses the Uber app for users to hail rides. Flex is an appointment-based service, featuring ADA compliant vans and SUV’s that provide scheduled rides for elderly, handicapped, or anybody in need of extra assistance getting in or out of the vehicle.
Over the past 12 months Havasu has run a pair of pilot bus routes – with each running for about four months. The first pilot route was also called the Gray Route, and circulated around the downtown area from late February through June last year. Havasu recently completed its Express pilot route that began in November, taking riders from the Pima Wash Parking Lot and Arizona State University out to The Shops at Lake Havasu and back.
The permanent Gray Route is a little different than the pilot route that ran last spring. The new route has five of the same stops as the pilot but adds two new stops – one at Mohave Community College and the other at the Aquatic Center. Previous stops on the gray pilot route at Havasu Regional Medical Center, Hampton Inn, and The Views at Lake Havasu have been removed.
Cipres said the route was revised using data from the first two pilot routes, as well as data from Direct. He said each of the stops are among the most popular destinations for people using Direct over the past year.
“We were able to pinpoint where people go for most of the time,” Cipres said.
The new route takes off from the Pima Wash Parking Lot at the top of every hour with stops at MCC (takes off 11 minutes after the hour), the Aquatic Center (21 minutes), Safeway (30 minutes), Albertsons (36 minutes), ASU Havasu (42 minutes), and Smiths (48 minutes) before returning back to the start of the route. The entire loop takes roughly 50 minutes to complete.
“It is the core route for the city, and Direct and Flex will feed into this route,” Cipres said. “This will be our basic, static route for a while. I think when we ran the pilots we have a lot of seasonal people, so we are kind of catching them in between. So we decided to put it out there long enough so everybody can see it.”
So far, Bridge has been the slowest of the three transit services offered in Havasu to catch on. Cipres said the two pilot bus routes provided a total of 38 rides from February 2022 through last month. Flex has provided a total of 2,294 rides during the same time period, while Direct provided 12,635 rides.
Cipres said the microtransit – door-to-door – ride services have always been expected to provide most of the rides under the three-tiered transit system. But Havasu is required to offer at least one fixed bus route in order to be eligible for the federal grant money that pays for the bulk of start-up and operating expenses for the entire transportation system.
“Now we are actually getting into the nuts and bolts of how microtransit works,” Cipres said. “We are showing that we don’t need fixed routes all over town – we can do it with microtransit and co-mingling. But we will always have a fixed route, regardless of ridership, because we need to have that for our federal requirements.”
Cipres said direct has been particularly busy recently, so they have added a shift during the middle of the day. Direct now has two Direct drivers on duty in the morning, another one comes on mid-morning to mid-afternoon, with two more running during the afternoon.
Cipres said Direct and Flex are also working on “co-mingling” – a common transit term referring to vehicles for one service covering for the other service when the need arises. He explained that if a Flex appointment is canceled, the Flex driver could then operate as a Direct vehicle during the time they would have spent on the appointment. Conversely, if someone calls to request a Flex appointment on short notice, the dispatcher can check to see if there is a Direct vehicle available to fulfill that request.
Now that the first permanent fixed bus route is up and running – along with both microtransit services – Cipres said there likely won’t be any additional major transit changes for at least a year. He said each of the transit services will continue to be tweaked as needed, as more data becomes available. But he said it will likely take a couple years before everything is completely dialed in.
“We want 36 months of data so we can look at the trends for different seasons, different events going on, and certain days when demand is highest,” Cipres said. “Once we get more months of data it makes it easier and easier to find out where the gaps are for transit.”
