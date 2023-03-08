03.12.22 Buses start running pic 2.jpg

A stop along the city's newest bus route.

 Michael Zogg/Today's News-Herald

After running a pair of pilot bus routes over the past year, Lake Havasu City Transit has officially opened up its first permanent route this week.

Havasu began operating the Gray Route on Monday, which makes a loop around the greater downtown area with seven stops once every hour. The route is scheduled to run each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:50 p.m. – except for city observed holidays. Transit Manager Patrick Cipres said the route is running three days per week due to staffing shortages. But the bus is expected to begin running on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well, once the city has enough drivers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.