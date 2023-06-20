Havasu organization, event planner to host community dinner fundraiser

Dining for a good cause is one way for Lake Havasu City residents to give back to their community.
On Wednesday evening, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held at The KAWS in downtown Havasu. The fundraiser is held in partnership with Biker Babes 4 Brighter Futures and event company Reckless Productions, says Malerie Kerekes, CEO of the organization and company owner.
Community members who attend the dinner can purchase one plate for $8, which includes a salad and dinner roll. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the 5th Annual Back to School event hosted by The Clothes Closet. The back to school event, which is set for July 8, will provide families with necessary school supplies and access to healthcare resources.
“The money saved on those supplies then can be utilized within that family elsewhere,” Kerekes said. “It's all just helping and being kind. No one should have to go hungry or without what they need.”
Raising funds and awareness for local children is a main goal of the Biker Babes 4 Brighter Futures organization, Kerekes says.
The upcoming school event is one example that allows Kerekes’ organization to provide for community youth. With her group’s fundraiser, visitors can participate in event raffles and a 50/50 drawing. Money raised during the dinner will go towards funding supplies, entertainment, food and resources for next month’s event, Kerekes says.
“Community outreach is definitely a top priority; offering my assistance and support where necessary,” Kerekes said. “ I'm wanting to raise awareness for our homeless and the needy, making sure they are taken care of, but also for the blue collar average working American family that may need extra resources or clothing for their family.”
Wednesday’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The KAWS is located at 2144 McCulloch Blvd N.
