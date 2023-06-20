Havasu organization, event planner to host community dinner fundraiser

Reckless Productions owner Malerie Kerekes hosts several events a year to support Lake Havasu City community members. Pictured is Havasu-based Diesel Kentrucky performing at Saddle Sore Ranch during Route 66 Bike Week in April.

 Courtesy of Malerie Kerekes

Dining for a good cause is one way for Lake Havasu City residents to give back to their community.

On Wednesday evening, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held at The KAWS in downtown Havasu. The fundraiser is held in partnership with Biker Babes 4 Brighter Futures and event company Reckless Productions, says Malerie Kerekes, CEO of the organization and company owner.

Previously residing in California, Delaware and Montana, La'Erica Conner-Sims spends her time in Lake Havasu City reporting on local news and the veteran community. As a 2013 graduate of Delaware State University, she received her bachelor's in convergence journalism with a minor in philosophy. Stay up-to-date by following her on Twitter at @LaEricaTNHerald.

