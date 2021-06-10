The prestigious Outboard World Championships that once took place in Lake Havasu City brings back a lot of memories for father and son Bill and Tim Seebold.
“It holds a special place in our heart,” Tim said. “We spent probably 25 Thanksgivings here over the years.”
Powerboat racing is making its return to the city when the Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships takes place on Oct. 15-17. NGK Spark Plugs Formula 1 Powerboats Series, where Tim Seebold serves as the director, will conduct the resurrected event.
The Outboard Championships was brought back to Havasu for the London Bridge’s 50th Anniversary in October. The Seebold’s plan is for the powerboat racing event to hopefully become a staple again in Havasu.
“The plan is to make it an annual event, especially, with all the infrastructure that we will do in the planning of the first one,” Tim said. “Then we’ll have something that we can work with and build off from there. We want to do this as an annual event and have it part of the NGK Series.”
Three different classes will compete throughout the three-day event: Formula 1, Tri-Hull and Formula Lights. The Formula 1 Series will headline the event and its racers will compete over two days. The NGK Formula 1 Series champion will be crowned in Havasu.
The original World Championships began in Havasu in 1964 and continued through 1990. The event became a yearly Thanksgiving tradition in Havasu, running during the holiday weekend.
During the event’s heyday in the ‘60s, the Outboard Championships was considered the premiere outboard race in the world and gave Havasu recognition in the town’s early days. The event was covered nationally by Sports Illustrated, the New York Times and ABC’s Wide World of Sports.
The Seebolds have raced in the original event and Bill Seebold, Tim’s father, first competed in the Outboard Championships in 1969 and was a winner in 1975, he said. Tim Seebold raced in the event in the 1980s and continued until the event was discontinued.
Bill, who is considered the winningest powerboat driver in history, will host the Racers Reunion driver’s party, which will feature past Outboard Championship legends.
The reunion will pair past drivers with vintage boats of historical Havasu significance and those boats will be displayed for fans. Tim said the display is set to become an integral part of the event, as it will show the event and town’s history.
“It’s a great opportunity to be back here and it’s a great opportunity to show Havasu the difference in circuit racing now and how it was back in the classic days,” Bill said about the reunion. “In the classic days, it made Havasu world famous almost instantly in the first four or five years because drivers from all over the world were coming to this from Australia, South Africa, Europe, Italy, Germany, Amsterdam, Holland. I mean you name it.”
The revived event could feature drivers from other countries racing in Havasu’s waters, as Bill said international competitors are interested in participating.
“We think we’re going to have anywhere from four to six foreign drivers in this event,” Bill said. “That’s the name recognition alone the Havasu Classic has brought back. The Driver’s Reunion is also going to build on that.”
Tim said he has an idea of the course for the upcoming Havasu Classic, but it’s not unconfirmed yet. The Nautical Beachfront Resort is expected to serve as the race headquarters and the free fan viewing section. Races are expected to occur at Thompson Bay, which served as the site for the original event.
The original race was an endurance type of event and was more of a showcase for boat engine manufacturers. Since the ‘60s, powerboat racing has changed and evolved into more of a fast-paced event.
“Back then, the course was bigger and longer and it was a marathon race,” Tim said. “They would race four hours at a time and have co-drivers and switch and then they’ll come back the next day and do the same thing.
“What we do now is the course is more condensed. It’s about 8/10 of a mile and it’s all in one spot and its fast action and their quickie races and you see several races in the day, rather than one long one.”
The Outboard Championships brought thousands to Havasu every year starting with 10,000 spectators at the inaugural event in 1964. Havasu’s population was around 600 at the time of the first race. In Bill’s first time racing in Havasu in 1969, the event drew over 20,000 people to a town that was still growing.
“It went from a town to a city,” Tim said.
Boat racing has almost vanished during the past 30 years.
