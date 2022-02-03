The 2021 Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships were enthusiastically welcomed by racing fans, who saw one of the city’s founding events return for the first time in 30 years. But organizers have even more cause for celebration this week.
Last year’s event was named the American Power Boat Association’s best race of the year, at a January meeting of the Association in Florida. The Association is the governing body of power boat racing events throughout the U.S., and is the world’s oldest motorsports organization. On Jan. 26, the organization recognized the Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships as not only the best outboard motor racing event in the country – but the best powerboat racing event of any kind, anywhere in the U.S.
“It’s quite an honor to be awarded this distinction,” said race promoter Tim Seebold this week. “It’s very gratifying, and it’s because we had such a great team, and great partners. We’re grateful to GoLakeHavasu for helping to put the race on, and the Nautical Beachfront Resort for hosting us.”
The event took place Oct. 15-17, returning for the 50th Anniversary of the London Bridge’s grand opening in Lake Havasu City. According to statements by Seebold last year, he hopes to make the race an annual event. And plans are already underway to bring the Classic Outboard Championships back later this fall.
“We’ll be bringing it back later in the year,’ Seebold said. “Either in September or October … it’s still to be decided. We’re looking forward to it, and everyone had a fantastic time last year.”
The original Outboard World Championships began in Havasu in 1964, and continued until 1990. In its early days, those races were considered to be among the premiere outboard races in the world, and added to Havasu’s fame with coverage by Sports Illustrated, the New York Times and ABC Network’s “Wide World of Sports.”
For Seebold, the race has special significance – his father, Bill Seebold, competed in Havasu first in 1969, and won the world championship at Havasu’s outboard races in 1975. Tim also competed in the classic event throughout the 1980s, before the races were discontinued.
“For us, it’s the heritage of the event,” Seebold said. “It has always been a fantastic event, and the city is behind it,” Seebold said. “If we bring it back to the forefront for a new generation, it’s going to make a big imprint for the next fans of power boat racing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.