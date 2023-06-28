Lake Havasu City is starting to dip its toe into the water to see what it would take to build a second pool, and how that can best be accomplished.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has heard a lot about Havasu’s pool facilities over the past couple monthly meetings. During the meeting on May 22 a packed house full of swimmers, coaches, parents and community members attended the call to the public to tell the board about the need for a second pool in Havasu. At the end of that meeting, the board requested to hold a public hearing on the topic, which occurred on Monday with another full crowd in attendance.
During both meetings, the point most commonly brought up by citizens was the need for more pool space to alleviate some of the scheduling conflicts inherent with so many different user groups – swim teams, public safety trainings, swim lessons, open swims, exercise classes, lap swims, etc. – and a single pool. Several speakers also talked about the need for more swimming lessons throughout the year to teach the youth to swim, and even the need for adult swim lessons.
“We are a city that thrives on water sports, and we need more space for the water programs we currently have, and for more programs to begin,” said Olivia Baderacco on Monday, along with four of her teammates on the Lake Havasu High School and Havasu Stingrays swim teams. “Many of us will probably not even be here by the time the pool is done, but we want this pool built for the kids of the future and so the community pool creates more connections with families and provides a safe, active place for the kids to be.”
All of the speakers seemed to support a plan to build an outdoor pool by the Aquatic Center – in place of the existing splash pad. The outdoor pool would be built more like competitive swimming pools throughout the state and country with lower walls and better viewing areas.
In the end, the consensus from the board was that this is an issue that the City Council should pursue.
“I love the passion in this room. This is amazing. This is what we want to see. I have been on the board for a little while now and we see items come to us where nobody shows up – that is not what we want,” said board chair Kyler Cox. “The purpose of this board is this. The city isn’t going to know we need or want something unless this happens today. So kudos to everybody who showed up, especially the youth. This is how we make change in government.”
But several board members also noted that the price for a new pool won’t be cheap, and it will take some time, planning, and hopefully partnerships to get it accomplished.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane kicked off the conversation during Monday’s meeting by agreeing with many of the points the swimming community brought up during call to the public in May.
“Pool scheduling is always a difficult thing – especially when you only have one body of water. I agree with the statements that were made at last months meeting,” Keane said. “The design of our facility does make certain activities very difficult due to how high the walls are… It also makes for a very exciting pool with the fact that we do have that flexibility, and the waves themselves make that pool what it is.”
Keane said since the meeting in May he has looked into the suggestion to build a six lane, 25-yard pool outside the Aquatic Center building where the outdoor splash pad currently sits. He confirmed that there is enough space for a second pool in that location. He also said that he spoke with a company that builds commercial pools and got a “very very preliminary” price estimate of about $2 million to build such a pool.
Keane told the board that the project would need to be worked out and planned for in Havasu’s 5-year Capital Improvement Plan, which the City Council updates every year as part of the annual budgeting process. Keane noted that a second pool is not in Havasu’s current CIP, which was adopted by the council in May. But he said that doesn’t necessarily mean that a second pool would have to wait for five years before getting started.
“There is sometimes movement in that CIP budget, especially when we can find outside funding for projects,” Keane said. “So if we are able to find some outside funding for this project the likelihood that it moves up in years and discussion in the CIP meetings would be very strong.”
Councilmember David Lane, who serves as the council’s liaison to the board, told those gathered that Cypress Park was built after a youth soccer teams made similar overtures to the council about the need for soccer fields several years ago. He also noted that Havasu has been able to spend a lot of money on pickleball courts thanks to large private donations from individuals and the local pickleball association.
Lane floated the idea that perhaps the city could find a way to partner with the school district on a pool, or potentially find some businesses or organizations willing to sponsor it.
“There are lots of ways to do this, and it will be something we are working on as we move forward,” Lane said.
