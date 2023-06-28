Swim start

The Lake Havasu swim team crouches at the starting blocks in 2018.

 Joseph Terry/Today's News-Herald

Lake Havasu City is starting to dip its toe into the water to see what it would take to build a second pool, and how that can best be accomplished.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has heard a lot about Havasu’s pool facilities over the past couple monthly meetings. During the meeting on May 22 a packed house full of swimmers, coaches, parents and community members attended the call to the public to tell the board about the need for a second pool in Havasu. At the end of that meeting, the board requested to hold a public hearing on the topic, which occurred on Monday with another full crowd in attendance.

