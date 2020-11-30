The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board started prioritizing the projects that may be coming to the parks 2021.
The board discussed its four projects that were included in the current budget as “Plan B” items including another field light for Cypress Park, a pump track at Rotary Park, a playground at the Island Ballfield, and an additional basketball court at London Bridge Beach Park.
During the budgeting process, the City Council approved $4.6 million in Plan B spending which was pushed off until January 2021, rather than the beginning of the fiscal year in July. Plan B was created as a way to give the city more flexibility in its budget as staff was largely in the dark at the time about how the coronavirus pandemic, which kicked up in mid-April, would affect Havasu’s finances.
The most recent sales tax numbers released by the state show Lake Havasu City has brought in significantly more revenue each month from May until August than it did in the same timeframe in 2019. City Manager Jess Knudson has said that is promising news for Plan B items, as the city will bring those spending decisions back to City Council over the next few months to determine which projects, if any, should move forward this year.
“We are waiting to make sure that the city finances continue to grow in the way that they currently are,” Keane told the board. “With the covid pandemic we don’t see a massive fall off in our revenues.”
The board was tasked with prioritizing its Plan B projects so Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane can prepare a presentation for City Council to reconsider the purchases. Boardmembers were fairly united in making the Cypress Park field light the top priority, followed by the pump track at Rotary Park if funding allows. Chairman Jason Keough added that a playground at the Island Ballfields is a higher priority than an extra basketball court for him.
Parks and Rec have been discussing another light at Cypress Park for quite a while, and multiple boardmembers said it is time for that project to move forward. Keane said bids for the project elicited last spring were about $60,000 and he expects that to be pretty close to the current price.
Chris Daigle with the Lake Havasu Soccer League explained that without the extra light, two off the four fields at the park are too dark to play on after sundown. That creates scheduling challenges for the league as it attempts to work out practice times and games for its teams.
Boardmembers favored the pump track at Rotary Park due to its potential to be a low-cost project that would be easy for the City Council to support.
Keane said the pump track would be put in between the Rotary Park ball fields and the Aquatic Center. He said there are lots of different pump track designs and can range in price between about $40,000 to several million dollars depending on how large the track is and what type of surface is used.
“That price tag could be all over the place just depending on how elaborate of a pump track we wanted,” Keane said. “If we did stick to that location there isn’t a ton of room in that space to be able to do one of the more elaborate ones.”
Keane said the price could be further reduced if the city decides to make a dirt pump track. He said the city may be able to construct such a pump track itself, so the main cost would just be the dirt needed.
Keane said a playground at the Island Ballfield has been requested by families who use the fields.
“One thing we have heard is out at the Island Ball Field there is nothing for brothers and sisters to do when there is a game out there and they are getting bored of watching,” Keane said.
He said playgrounds also vary widely in cost, depending on how intricate it is. But he said most new playgrounds are modular, so they are easy to add onto as needed. Keane said a priority for a playground would be to pick a design that incorporates shade, so the city won’t have to add shade structures after the fact.
Keane said he has reached out to the company that has worked on the basketball courts at London Bridge Beach in the past to inquire about the cost of putting in a new court, but he hadn’t heard back prior to Monday’s meeting.
