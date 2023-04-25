A month after the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Board heard from a room packed full of representatives from local youth and community sports teams about the problems they deal with at city-owned sports facilities, Director Mike Keane said he is working on figuring out where to go from here.
The current and future needs of city-owned sports facilities is now a standing item up for a public hearing at the Parks Board’s monthly meetings. Tuesday was the board’s first chance to revisit last month’s call to improve the condition of nearly all of the city’s sports fields. Keane told the board that he is planning to set up individual meetings with each of the various sports league presidents and boards to talk about the specific facility needs and priorities of their organization. He said he has already had a couple such meetings, and plans for many more moving forward.
“At times, we are going to hear some conflicting information from different clubs,” Keane said. “So we will have to sit down and look at what is best for the overall community. But I want to meet with each of them individually first to have those conversations.”
Keane said parks staff has also started reaching out to vendors to ask about different products that could be used to improve Havasu’s facilities. As an example, Keane said they city has looked into whether there may be a different type of product it can use for the red infield dirt on a baseball diamond – or whether they should adjust the thickness of the red dirt.
Keane said the Parks and Recreation Department has also submitted several supplemental funding requests in the budget for next year for additional staff, equipment and supplies. He said if those requests are accepted and added into the budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, it would allow the department to address some of the maintenance issues throughout city parks – including the sports facilities.
“Taking care of what we have, has been the direction from this board,” Keane said. “So there are some supplemental requests in there for that to happen.”
The City Council will take its first in-depth look at the proposed operational budget for FY23-24 during its budget work session scheduled for May 11. The council will officially approve the budget for next year in June.
Board member Kyler Cox said he was glad to see the city taking steps to address the concerns brought up last month.
“I want to make sure that the momentum continues,” Cox said. “I’m hearing that you are doing good things, so let’s keep that up. I just want to make sure that it was heard – and I think it was.
