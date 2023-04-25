Cypress Park

A new field light for Cypress Park is the top priority for the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board this year if City Council decides to move forward with some Plan B items included in the budget for early 2021. The extra light is needed to brighten up two of the four fields at the park, which will allow for more activities scheduled after dark.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

A month after the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Board heard from a room packed full of representatives from local youth and community sports teams about the problems they deal with at city-owned sports facilities, Director Mike Keane said he is working on figuring out where to go from here.

The current and future needs of city-owned sports facilities is now a standing item up for a public hearing at the Parks Board’s monthly meetings. Tuesday was the board’s first chance to revisit last month’s call to improve the condition of nearly all of the city’s sports fields. Keane told the board that he is planning to set up individual meetings with each of the various sports league presidents and boards to talk about the specific facility needs and priorities of their organization. He said he has already had a couple such meetings, and plans for many more moving forward.

