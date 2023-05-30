Lake Havasu City plans to put some extra money towards “amenities and beautification” of its parks next year. Some of those funds are expected to be used to address issues with city-owned sports fields that have been brought up over the past few months by various youth and community sports organizations.

The City Council appeared to support staff’s proposal to include $500,000 to maintain and improve existing city parks next fiscal year – which starts on July 1 – during the council’s budget work session on May 11. The council is scheduled to vote to adopt its tentative budget during its June 13 meeting. The final budget is expected to be passed by the council June 27.

