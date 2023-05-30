Lake Havasu City plans to put some extra money towards “amenities and beautification” of its parks next year. Some of those funds are expected to be used to address issues with city-owned sports fields that have been brought up over the past few months by various youth and community sports organizations.
The City Council appeared to support staff’s proposal to include $500,000 to maintain and improve existing city parks next fiscal year – which starts on July 1 – during the council’s budget work session on May 11. The council is scheduled to vote to adopt its tentative budget during its June 13 meeting. The final budget is expected to be passed by the council June 27.
During the Parks and Recreation Board meeting last week, Parks Director Mike Keane told the board that the money in the proposed budget is meant to address all of the city parks. But he said the sports facilities will certainly be part of it.
“It would be for any park amenity, so not only our ballfields and courts, but also new picnic tables, new playground equipment, soft surfacing, - there are some additional funds to be able to help that out,” Keane said. “But we will certainly use a portion of that for our field needs, because we have heard that as a major concern of our user groups.”
The condition of Havasu’s city-owned sports fields have been at the top of the board’s mind for the past several months. Especially since its April meeting when a standing room only crowd of youth athletes, parents, coaches, and league organizers told the board about the need for improvements to the baseball, softball, football and soccer fields located in parks around town.
The issue has become a standing item for the board to discuss and hear updates about every month.
Keane said he is continuing to meeting with representatives of the different leagues and groups who use the various sports facilities to hear what each of their priorities are in terms of maintenance or improvements. Keane said he has also been talking with DuraEdge Products, which specializes in baseball and softball renovations, about what options they have for improvements to its ball fields.
“I’ve gotten a couple quotes and descriptions of different options that we may be able to do to make the surfaces more playable,” Keane told the board.
Keane said he still has to meet with several user groups, and plans to speak with a couple different vendors about their options as well.
Keane said the parks department will work on a plan internally for how to best make use of the money expected to be included in the budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, although he said the board may have a chance to look over those plans before they are official.
“There is a possibility it would come back to the board to talk about those priorities – once we make them – to enable some public comment,” Keane said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.