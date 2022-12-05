The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet next week to get updates on three major projects within the city parks.
The board is scheduled to discuss the Downtown Catalyst Project, the Aquatic Center HVAC project, and the pickleball court project at Dick Samp Park during its meeting on Monday.
The meeting is scheduled to being at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers at the police facility located at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The board has been receiving monthly updates on all three projects for the last few months.
Dig Studios has been working on designing a park/event space known as the downtown catalyst project for the city-owned property at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane told the board during its last meeting in October that Dig Studios is getting close to completing its 90% designs for the space, which will allow for the first real cost estimates for what it would take to build. City Manager Jess Knudson told Today’s News-Herald that the city still hasn’t received any cost estimates for the project, as of Thursday.
He said those costs will likely be presented to the City Council sometime in early 2023, though no specific date has been set yet.
The board will also hear about the progress that has been made on the Aquatic Center HVAC project, which was expected to start construction in November in conjunction with the annual closure of the pool for cleaning. The Aquatic Center project includes installing a new HVAC unit, which will be the first time the pool area will have air conditioning. It will also include two 80-ton dehumidification units, two split units to allow for more precise temperature control throughout the building, replacing the ducts in the locker rooms, reworking and expanding chemical storage areas, and properly sealing the building.
The board will also get an update on the construction of four new pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park, which is being entirely funded through a private anonymous donation from a local pickleball enthusiast.
Keane has previously told the board that the project has been dealing with shipping delays for some of the materials needed for construction. According to the contract, construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 14.
