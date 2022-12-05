Downtown Catalyst

This artist’s rendering of the Downtown Catalyst Project from January shows what the park could look like during an event. The project is planned for the area that is now Springberg-McAndrew Park. This images shows a bird’s eye view of the park from the intersection of McCulloch and Querio Drive.

 Courtesy

The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet next week to get updates on three major projects within the city parks.

The board is scheduled to discuss the Downtown Catalyst Project, the Aquatic Center HVAC project, and the pickleball court project at Dick Samp Park during its meeting on Monday.

