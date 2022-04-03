An Arizona man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stabbing his roommate.
According to the police report, on March 2 at 11:17 p.m. Lake Havasu City officers were sent to a Swanson Avenue address for a reported stabbing. The victim, who had been stabbed in the chest, told dispatch that the suspect Nick Ferrara had jumped out the balcony and was headed to K-Mart.
Police say when they arrived at the address they had to force the door open and found the victim with a large serrated knife sticking out of the center of his chest. The report says officer found blood throughout the apartment. The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Police made contact with Ferrara at the K-Mart, the report says, and detained him in handcuffs. The report says that Ferrara agreed to talk with police after being read his rights, telling them he and the victim had been arguing. According to the report Ferrara told officers he was outback when the victim allegedly assaulted him causing Ferrara to allegedly take out his knife and stab them.
After Ferrara was taken to HRMC he was transported to LHCPD jail and booked for aggravated assault. According to Mohave County prosecuting attorney, Jason Keer, charges have not been filed in the case yet as further investigation needs to happen. Keer said he could not elaborate on what needed to be further investigated. Ferrara is currently in court proceeding for a prior shoplifting charge.
According to Lake Havasu City jail officials, Ferrara is currently not in custody.
Additional Reporting by Brandon Messick
