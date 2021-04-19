Lake Havasu City Police detectives are now in the beginning stages of their investigation into the shooting of an alleged suspect by a Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy.
The incident occurred Saturday evening in Kingman, when deputies attempted to stop a driver for an alleged moving traffic violation. The driver allegedly failed to stop and led deputies on a low-speed pursuit in the Kingman area. According to initial reports in the incident, the suspect drove erratically into oncoming traffic, forcing deputies to stop their initial pursuit.
A short time later, the vehicle was seen driving once more in deputies’ direction. The driver allegedly rammed a deputy’s patrol cruiser before leaving the area, and law enforcement officials once more gave chase. The driver again operated his vehicle in an erratic manner, forcing deputies to again terminate their pursuit.
According to the report, deputies searched and soon found the vehicle elsewhere in Kingman. Again, the driver attempted to ram deputies. Deputies chased the vehicle a third time, the report said, until it pulled into a nearby residential driveway.
A deputy attempted to contact the driver, according to the report, and a struggle ensued. During the confrontation, the deputy fired multiple shots from his sidearm. The driver was fatally wounded, and officials say he died from his injuries after lifesaving efforts failed.
The name of the suspect has not yet been released as of Monday afternoon.
The deputy, whose name has also been withheld this week, was placed on paid administrative leave as investigation continues into the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.