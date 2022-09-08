The roads in Lake Havasu City, this past holiday weekend, were more like speedways.
Over Labor Day weekend, the Lake Havasu City Police department issued 18 citations for criminal speeding and 146 civil citations for speeding according to Sgt. Tyler Tribolet, public information officer for LHCPD.
Criminal speeding, Tribolet says, is when a driver exceeds the posted speed limit by 20 mph or over. According to Tribolet, criminal speeding is a misdemeanor which requires the driver to appear before a judge who will decide the punishment.
A speeding violation is only a civil violation, Tribolet says, that only results in fines or traffic school.
“When an individual is issued a citation for a traffic violation, they are given the opportunity to attend an assigned court date to dispute the offense, or they can admit fault and pay a fee assigned to that specific violation,” Tribolet said. “Traffic school is also an option for individuals who met specific criteria.”
Tribolet says the LHCPD takes an active role in speed enforcement and over Labor day weekend “numerous officers specifically assigned to a traffic detail to focus mainly on traffic violations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.