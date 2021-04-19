The Lake Havasu City Police Department will conduct an investigation into a shooting by Mohave County Sherrif’s deputies that occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
According to a sheriff’s department news release, the deputy involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice. The Lake Havasu City Police Department is handling the investigation.
According to the release, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and led deputies on a low-speed pursuit onto North Stockton Hill Road.
A short while later, the vehicle turned around and headed toward the deputies, ramming the patrol car before leaving the area. Deputies continued the pursuit but called it off when the other vehicle started driving erratically. Deputies continued the search in another area, eventually finding the driver as he pulled into a driveway in the 1100 block of McVicar Avenue. A deputy attempted to make contact with the driver, but a confrontation followed and the deputy fired several shots at the driver, the news release said.
The driver was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing. The name of the deputy involved and the driver of the vehicle aren’t being released by Havasu police.
