The Lake Havasu City Police Department has been asked to investigate a fatal shooting by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies shot a man who allegedly fired a weapon at law enforcement officers outside a house in Kingman.
A press release said deputies conducted a welfare check in the 4200 block of Irving Street around 10:42 p.m. Saturday after getting calls about a possibly suicidal man at the house. While deputies were en route, dispatchers got several calls about gunshots coming from inside the home.
People on scene told deputies that a man shot at them but they were able to get away uninjured. Deputies said the man started firing at them when they saw him outside the home.
SWAT officers then arrived on scene and took over operations. Gunfire was exchanged between SWAT officers and the man, who was later found dead inside the home.
The sheriff’s department has not identified the man involved in the shooting nor the deputies involved.
They have been placed on administrative leave, which is routine procedure after a shooting involving officers.
