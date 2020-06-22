A woman was found dead Sunday afternoon in a Bullhead City Jail Cell, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department has been assigned to investigate.
According to police, the death of 34-year-old Bullhead City resident Amber D. Fagundes appeared to be by suicide. Investigators say Fagundes was found at about 4 p.m. with an item of clothing around her neck.
Fagundes was in temporary custody at the Bullhead City Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to police, it is a matter of procedure for an outside agency to investigate in custody deaths.
