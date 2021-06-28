The Lake Havasu City Police Department has opened its investigation into the shooting of a man by one Bullhead City Police officer.
The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, when Bullhead City officers were called to a residence after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance allegedly involving a man with a baseball bat. According to police, officers confronted the man at the scene.
According to police officials, a fight ensued, during which an officer shot the alleged suspect. The man died at the scene, and the officer suffered minor injuries during the confrontation.
Investigation in the case will be undertaken by the Lake Havasu City Police Department. It is standard procedure by police to enlist the aid of other police agencies to investigate such incidents, to mitigate the appearance or possibility of a conflict of interest in the investigation.
The Bullhead City Police Department previously investigated a similar incident involving the shooting death of Havasu resident Ron Chipman, 39, at his Pocahontas Drive address. The shooting took place at Chipman’s home, during which Chipman allegedly exchanged gunfire with law enforcement during a four-hour standoff.
Bullhead City investigators in that incident found that Chipman may have intended to end his own life before his confrontation with officers.
According to police, the names of the officer involved, as well as the deceased Bullhead City resident, will not be released at this time.
