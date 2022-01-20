The Lake Havasu City Police Department has been tasked with investigating a shooting this week by Bullhead City Police officers.
The incident took place Wednesday afternoon, after law enforcement officials received reports of an armed robbery at a Bullhead City shopping center. The suspect has been identified as an 83-year-old Laughlin resident.
According to police, suspect Patsy Thompson attempted to bring her dog to a veterinary clinic in Fort Mohave for treatment of a gunshot wound - which was allegedly inflicted by Thompson, herself. Workers allegedly told Thompson the animal was deceased, and that no treatment could be given.
Thompson allegedly left the location and traveled to a pharmacy on the 2400 block of U.S. 95. There, police say she entered the business while brandishing a handgun and demanded prescription medication.
Responding officers allegedly found Thompson leaving in a vehicle upon their arrival, and attempted to intercept her. Investigators say the suspect led law enforcement on a brief pursuit before stopping, and allegedly brandishing a weapon inside of her vehicle. A confrontation between the suspect and law enforcement escalated until two Bullhead City Police officers fired their weapons at the suspect.
Thompson was struck once in the area of her jaw, and transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas for emergency medical treatment. Thompson was admitted at the hospital in stable condition, according to police. No officers were harmed during the exchange of gunfire.
As a matter of practice, Mohave County law enforcement agencies rely on outside investigation into shooting incidents involving officers, to mitigate the possibility of any conflict of interest.
Investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and Lake Havasu City Police officials say the names of the involved officers will not be released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.