A longtime Lake Havasu City resident died last week, leaving behind a legacy in Havasu’s financial industry as one of the city’s pioneering business leaders.
Jerry Springberg, 89, died on Feb. 3 after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease that spanned nearly a decade.
“We knew it was a long time coming, but we’re at least glad it’s over,” said son Brian Springberg this week. “He deteriorated rapidly, and he’d been in a Las Vegas memory care facility. It was a long battle with Alzheimer’s … it’s hard to know how long he had it. You question when the signs really started to occur. But it’s been a slow descent over the past 10 years.”
Springberg was born in 1933 in Toronto, to Russian immigrants who fled the USSR during the former republic’s ethnic cleansing campaign against the jewish people in the early 20th Century.
The family moved to New York soon after Jerry Springberg was born, where he would ultimately receive his degree in business from New York University. After serving in the Korean War as a U.S. Army recruit, Springberg eventually took ownership over his father’s drycleaning business with five locations.
He sold that business in 1973, according to Springberg’s son, as he sought a better life for himself, his wife and three children in industrialist Robert P. McCulloch’s vision for Lake Havasu City.
“He left a successful life, and a successful business in New York, and risked everything to come here,” Brian said. “He was 40 years old. To move his family, with three children, to the Mohave Desert to improve his quality of life … What kind of guts did that take?”
Springberg was known as the first certified financial planner in Mohave County, a founding member of the Temple of Beth Shalom, and was a member of local groups including the Republican Men’s Club, the Toast Masters. He and his wife, Nancy Springberg, ultimately founded what would become Springberg McAndrew Insurance & Financial Services - A company now overseen by Brian Springberg and business partner Mike McAndrew.
But according to Springberg’s son, those first several years in Havasu were a struggle. Although the sale of Springberg’s drycleaning business might appear to have been concluded, the business foundered under its new owner. And eventually, the buyer’s payments on the business stopped coming in.
“He was faced with the choice of moving us back to New York, and trying to restore the business,” Brian Springberg said. “But instead he stuck it out here. He had to start his whole financial life from scratch. In the mid-70s, we didn’t even have money for shoes … and my dad decided then that his family would never want again. He worked his ass off, until he retired in 2007.”
Springberg would go on to win multiple awards in the life insurance industry, and was a seven-time winner of the Top of the Shelf Award - An honor reserved for the top 0.5% of life insurance professionals in the world. And perhaps only slightly less noteworthy, he was also winner of the “Ugly Beard Contest” at Havasu’s 1977 London Bridge Days event.
Today, Brian Springberg remembers fondly the time he spent with his father as a youth.
“My dad was a true do-it-yourself type,” Springberg said. “My brothers and I helped my dad get the rocks from the hills around Havasu to build the wall in front of our first house. We skinned and ate the rabbits we shot with our .22-calibers on camping trips in the desert around town. We had long family camping trips to the painted desert, Four Corners, the Petrified Forest and the Canyon de Shelly in a pop-up trailer.”
There were road trips that took place a little closer to home, with Brian and his two brothers riding in the back seat of a 1977 Thunderbird. Jerry Springberg had once promised his family would want for nothing - and that included the open road, desert landscape, arching red peaks and valleys, and the deep blue canvas of the Mohave County sky.
And, of course, ice cream.
“My dad’s love of ice cream knew no bounds,” Brian said. “Every business trip to Bullhead City ended with us getting some.”
A short memorial service for Jerry Springberg is expected to take place at 9:20 a.m. Feb. 15, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Boulder City, Nevada.
Springberg’s family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, at alz.org, in lieu of flowers.
