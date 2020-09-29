When Joe Cistaro arrived in Lake Havasu City in 1973, the place was little more than a stretch of hot desert alongside a scenic coastline. Since then, the city has grown into a desert oasis of more than 50,000 people – and Joe seemed to know everybody.
“I don’t remember the first time we met,” said fellow Lake Havasu City pioneer John Parrot. “It just seems like I’ve always known him. I had a house on the golf course at one point, and he used to come by every day to talk. He was just one of those guys who was always here.”
Cistaro died Sunday after 47 years in Lake Havasu City. He is remembered as a generous spirit and one of the men who helped shape the city – if not through his backhoe and septic tank businesses during Havasu’s early days, then through force of personality.
“Joe and his wife, Evie, knew everyone,” Parrott said. “They always helped everyone. Joe was in the backhoe business, he did excavations for everyone. Everyone knew him, everyone trusted him … if he said he’d do something, he did it.”
Cistaro was diagnosed with cancer about 20 years ago, Parrott said, and survived. But a host of other health issues plagued Cistaro throughout the latter years of his life.
“He survived cancer, and lived a productive last few decades,” Parrott said. “But all of his other ills finally caught up with him.”
According to Evie Cistaro, his wife of 53 years, Joe was hospitalized several times this year with various physical complications. As Joe Cistaro’s health declined, the medical climate presented by the coronavirus only made matters more difficult for his family.
“Because of the coronavirus, you can’t see them in the hospital,” Cistaro said. “We didn’t know how sick he was this time until we brought him home. If he had died alone in the hospital, I would have had no idea.”
Joe Cistaro remained in the comfort of his own home home, with meals provided by longtime friend Tim Shugrue during in his final days. According to his wife, Joe was surrounded by friends and loved ones at the time of his death.
“For all of these years he’s been a huge part of this community,” Evie said. “We’ve established a lot of friendships here. He was a big guy, he loved this city, he loved going out on the lake … we’re still friends with people we met all those years ago, when we first came here.”
According to Evie, her husband would say he lived a great life, treasuring the relationships his family made and the natural beauty Havasu had to offer.
“He loved this community,” Evie said. “He loved how giving and caring this community is … I don’t know how many calls I’ve gotten from people who wanted to give their condolences. Right now, we’re trying to cope with him not being here anymore. For more than 50 years we sat at the dinner table every night … and now he won’t be there.”
A funeral for Joe Cistaro will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church this Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Cistaro’s family has asked that donations be made to the Cancer Association of Havasu or the Our Lady of the Lake School Fund.
