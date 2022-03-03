Lake Havasu City’s first residents will be reuniting on Saturday for their annual gathering at the London Bridge Resort.
Pioneers are residents who lived in Havasu at any point from 1963 to 1973, according to Havasu Pioneer President Toni Ade. The theme of this year’s gathering is 50 Years of the London Bridge. Some of the people planning to attend helped construct the bridge, and many others attended the dedication ceremonies, Ade added.
The event will not be open to the public, as all attendees will have pre-paid tickets.
It’s usually an annual affair, but covid-19 precautions kept the event from happening in 2021. The last reunion was held in March 2020.
