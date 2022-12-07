Island residents packed Lake Havasu City’s council chambers for a marathon Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday, with the overwhelming majority of them expressing their opposition to controversial plans for about 23 acres on the Island.

In short, the property owners of 340, 350, 380 and 390 Beachcomber Blvd. are seeking to remove their undeveloped properties from a current planned development that would allow an up-to-70 feet tall hotel or resort with approximately 225 rooms, 45 residential casita units, and about 50,000 square feet of commercial property. Instead, the two land owners are hoping to pursue a residential development on each of their respective properties.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.