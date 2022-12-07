Island residents packed Lake Havasu City’s council chambers for a marathon Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday, with the overwhelming majority of them expressing their opposition to controversial plans for about 23 acres on the Island.
In short, the property owners of 340, 350, 380 and 390 Beachcomber Blvd. are seeking to remove their undeveloped properties from a current planned development that would allow an up-to-70 feet tall hotel or resort with approximately 225 rooms, 45 residential casita units, and about 50,000 square feet of commercial property. Instead, the two land owners are hoping to pursue a residential development on each of their respective properties.
By the end of the four-hour meeting, commissioners are recommending approval of a requested general plan amendment, they are recommending approval of a rezone request for 18 acres for a single family residential development – with a couple additional stipulations, and they are recommending that the request for a rezone to multifamily residential for the remaining five acres be denied.
Those recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council, which is scheduled to consider the requests during public hearings at its meeting on Jan. 10. The council will make the final decision to approve and/or deny all three requests.
About the plans
James Rohl, who owns 18 of the acres (340, 380 and 390 Beachcomber Blvd.), hopes to build a development with about 54 single family residences that would be similar to other residential neighborhoods in the larger Grand Island Estates Development.
The remaining five acres (350 Beachcomber Blvd.) are owned by Mike Patel. Patel is hoping to build a multifamily development on his property with a maximum density of eight residential units per acre.
The meeting consisted of three public hearings to consider applications by Desert Land Group that would allow those plans for residential development to move forward. Desert Land Group is representing both Rohl and Patel.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told commissioners that the plans have been reviewed by Development Services, Public Works, Police and Fire, with none of the departments reporting any concerns about the proposals.
The properties are located in the northwest corner of the Grand Island Estates development that was originally approved in 1994 and has been updated several times since. During the meeting, Morris noted that the larger Grand Island Estates development was originally approved for up to 402 residential lots. Currently the plans for Grand Island Estates include five residential subdivisions that are all in various stages of build-out. Morris said all of the subdivisions have completed the final plats for their developments with a total of 342 lots, combined. He said the 54 additional single family residential lots would bring that total up to 396.
The staff report also notes that the multi-family development would be limited to a maximum of 40 units, which is less than the 45 casitas already approved for that area.
General plan amendment
The first request considered during the meeting is a general plan amendment that would change the future land use designation of the entire 23 acres from “Resort Related” to “Resort Residential.” If the general plan is amended as requested, that opens the door for the other two requests to rezone the properties for their respective residential developments. Both properties are currently zoned as Mixed Use Neighborhood/Planned Developments.
Because all three of the requests are closely related, much of the discussion and public comment during the meeting took place during the first public hearing.
In the end, the commission voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the requested general plan amendment. Commissioners David Diaz and Suzannah Ballard voted against that recommendation.
Commission Chairman Jim Harris said in his view, the requests represent a reduction in zoning from a high-intensity use currently approved, including a large hotel and commercial property, to a low-intensity residential use that would bring less traffic to the Island and a lower demand for services.
Single family rezone
Desert Land Group is requesting the 18 acres owned by Rohl to be rezoned to a Residential Estate Planned Development to allow for single family residential.
The planned development was requested to reduce the minimum lot size of the development from 15,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, reduce the side setbacks from 10 feet to 5 feet, and reduce the rear yard setback from 20 feet to 15 feet. Morris confirmed that other residential developments in the Grand Island Estates have already been granted similar exemptions to lot sizes and setbacks.
As part of the presentation, Mychal Gorden with Desert Land Group showed a draft of the current plans for the single family residential development that include roads and a total of 54 residential lots. After multiple residents expressed frustration that the planned development doesn’t offer any assurances that what is being proposed would actually get built, Gorden said the developers would be comfortable locking in the draft from the presentation as the general development plan – which would require the eventual development to more or less match the proposal.
After some discussion, the commission elected to recommend approval of the rezone request, but added a couple stipulations into the planned development to go along with the requested reduction to minimum lot sizes and side yard setbacks. The first addition would require the development to have 55 or fewer single family homes on the property. The commission also adjusted the request for a rear yard setback reduction to 15 feet by stipulating that the two properties that would border the Monacello neighborhood to the east retain the full 20 foot setback.
All of the other properties would have a 15 foot setback in the backyard.
The commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the rezone request, with those additional stipulations. Commissioner Gabrielle Medley cast the dissenting vote.
Multi-family rezone
Desert Land Group also requested Patel’s 5 acres be rezoned to Residential Multiple Family/Planned Development. The requested planned development would reduce the required density in a typical Residential Multiple Family district from a minimum of 10 units per acre and maximum of 20 units per acre, to a minimum of four units per acre with a maximum of eight units per acre.
Gorden also presented a draft of the plans for the multiple family development. They include a simple loop road with the 5 acres broken up into 15 lots. Gorden said the developers would also agree to include that draft as the development plan to more or less lock in the general layout, with the understanding that some minor changes may be made as the developers pin down the specifics of the easements in the area with city staff.
He said the exact plans for the development are still being worked out, because the owner isn’t even sure if a residential development will be allowed yet. But Gorden said based on the 15 lots in the design and the minimum density requirements, each lot would most likely end up with something along the lines of a duplex. The maximum of eight units per acre would allow up to 40 multifamily units, but Gorden said based on that it is likely only 30 such units would be included in the development.
During the public comment portions of the meeting, the proposal to build multifamily housing appeared to be the most fervently opposed request of the three. Residents largely felt that it would not fit in with the larger Grand Island Estates development, with several expressing concerns that the units would become short term rentals.
The commissioners are recommending that the council deny the requested rezone for the multifamily development with a 5-2 vote. Harris and Commissioner Joan Dzuro voted against that recommendation. Both commissioners had previously voted to recommend approval of the request, with the added stipulation that the lots along the eastern property line be limited to a maximum height of 18 feet. That motion failed 3-4.
Commissioner Tiffany Wilson said she voted to recommend denial of the request due to some ambiguity about how close the proposed development would encroach on a public easement containing a walking path, located on the eastern property line of the development.
Concerns of island residents
The proposal elicited significant public feedback from the standing room only crowd. About 15 people, all Island residents, spoke during the public comment periods – some coming up to the podium multiple times throughout the meeting.
All but one of the speakers opposed the residential plans - with more in attendance also expressing their opposition.
Many of the Island residents at the meeting said they oppose the proposal because the Island is already becoming overcrowded, and getting on and off the Island takes a long time nearly every Friday, Saturday and holiday.
Island resident Frank Hayes, who said he is a retired Long Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief, argued that no new developments should be permitted on the Island until a second bridge over the channel is completed. Access on and off the Island, particularly for emergency responders including police and firefighters, were his primary concern.
Development Services Director Jeff Thuneman explained that the London Bridge has a total of three lanes, and it was designed to one of the lanes can be closed and reserved for emergency vehicles, if needed. He said the Havasu police and fire departments are also well aware of traffic on and off the island, and place units on the Island during busy times in order to facilitate a rapid response when needed. He said the fire department’s average response time to a call on the Island is 3 to 5 minutes.
Greg Clarke, a manager with Trinity Land Development that owns several of the residential developments already in the Grand Island Estates, said when they purchased the subdivisions from Rohl’s company – A Diamond Key – they also acquired the rights to 190 of the 402 housing units approved for the larger Grand Island Estates. He said over the years they re-platted their property down to 143 lots, but they have never offered, sold or transferred the other 47 housing units that they purchased the rights to.
In an email to Today’s News-Herald, Clarke said Trinity Land reduced the number of lots in order to make them even more exclusive and increase the value of each. He also noted that Trinity would still have the right to re-plat its remaining lots back up to the total of 190 housing units.
“This has all the smell of a typical bait and switch,” Clarke wrote in the email. “Mr. Rohl had Trinity pay $13 million to acquire the land with the understanding that his company was going to develop the remainder of the master planned community’s resort components. Now that the residential land value has increased tremendously from Trinity’s investments over the last 15 years, Mr. Rohl is going to renege on his prior business commitments and become a direct competitor of Trinity’s selling Grand Island Estate residential lots.”
Other speakers objected to the proposals because it would change the vision of the area as a resort community. Some said they would love to have the restaurants and shops that a commercial area would provide located on the island, and it was one of the selling points to move to the Island in the first place.
Waylon Gates was the only Island resident to speak in support of the amendment and rezone requests. Gates argued that the proposal would actually decrease residents’ concerns about access on and off the Island, or public safety and other services being impacted. He pointed out that the plans that are already approved for the 23 acres – including a 225 room hotel, 45 casitas, and commercial space – would create much more traffic, congestion, and demands on city services than another 54 single family homes and 40 multifamily units would.
