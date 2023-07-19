A commercial and housing development near Rotary Park got an important green light on Wednesday.
The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change for a section of land near 115 Park Avenue and State Route 95 during a meeting Wednesday morning.
The change allows for commercial and multi-family residential development in an area where it was previously not allowed. It also changes the maximum building height to increase from 25 to 30 feet.
The proposed development is comprised of a 2,668-square-foot drive-through restaurant, a building with commercial businesses, and 24 apartment units. It also includes reserved parking for apartments and additional parking for businesses.
This is the second time the commission has heard the proposal. The applicant's first plan was sent back due to concerns, including parking and building placement.
Another concern brought up during the first presentation was the proximity of the planned development section to a UniSource Energy Services utility area.
UniSource was concerned about keeping the travel aisle near the back of the land open to access the utility site.
As part of the revised plan, the applicant received approval by the commission to use compacted, decomposed granite to pave the travel lane to allow access. The applicant was also told to keep in contact with UniSource on the project.
Although this was approved, commission member David Diaz raised concerns about the maintenance of the travel lane. He explained that he has used granite for paving, and it makes a mess when cars drive on it.
“I see the reason for having that because they need to access that utility area if something happens, but I just think it’s going to get torn up with traffic and if it rains,” Diaz said. “I just hope they are going to keep that maintained on a normal basis and that they continue to work with UniSource.”
The revised plan included changes to the restaurant's location on the lot and the amount of parking spaces. The number of parking spaces was reduced from 88 to 71, allowing for the addition of bike parking.
Commission member Lonnie Stevenson had concerns about the reduction in parking spots.
“The parking for the residents is going to be gated off, so we’ve got it covered there,” Stevenson said. “If you’ve got three retail locations with an employee or two working, that's going to be six parking places so that’s going to leave now seven for customers unless they overflow into the restaurant [parking].”
Stevenson also had concerns about the drive-through traffic.
“On the drive-through, we’re not even thinking, we’re using little cars for our template but what about any oversized vehicles, because this is going to be down in an area where people are probably going to be pulling trailers and other items,” Stevenson said. “It just seems like it’s not going to fit.”
Despite these concerns, the motion was passed 6-1, with Stevenson voting no. The city council will discuss the zoning and development plan in the next meeting on August 8.
(4) comments
...another welcome place close to the park to eat.
Was there any doubt this wet dream with code waivers would be approved and passed on to the city council? What happened to the concerns regarding the river and mountain views from the 95? The Queens Bay condos, the hotels and now this folly with a code height waiver leads one to question having a building code!
Obviously you don’t have concerns or you would’ve been at the meeting and stated such concerns…
Not one person spoke in opposition of the project…
Obviously, I do have concerns! I have attended and voiced concerns on past city debacles and guess what? You might as well yell into a strong wind or shovel doo-doo against the tide. The city council reserves any and all comments and very, very rarely says "no" in any follow-up! This folly of retail/residential and a food combo is just another disaster waiting to happen. Parking and building height are main concerns and as a minimum should have been addressed that is why waivers are requested and the code remains unenforceable!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.