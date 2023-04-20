Vacant county land on Swanson Avenue

Less than an acre of vacant county land lies on the 2200 block of Swanson Avenue, where it has remained closed to visitors in search of parking space. That could change, however, as Mohave County and Lake Havasu City officials enter negotiations for a possible lease agreement for the property.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission has a few more questions that it wants answered before deciding whether or not to recommend any changes to the parking requirements for new multiple family residential developments.

The commission dove into the topic on Wednesday at the City Council’s request, after some councilmembers, commissioners, and citizens have questioned whether some of the multifamily residential proposals that have come before the city for approval over the last few years offer enough parking – even though those proposals have met or exceeded the parking requirements laid out in Havasu’s development code.

