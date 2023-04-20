The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission has a few more questions that it wants answered before deciding whether or not to recommend any changes to the parking requirements for new multiple family residential developments.
The commission dove into the topic on Wednesday at the City Council’s request, after some councilmembers, commissioners, and citizens have questioned whether some of the multifamily residential proposals that have come before the city for approval over the last few years offer enough parking – even though those proposals have met or exceeded the parking requirements laid out in Havasu’s development code.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris gave a presentation to the commission Wednesday that laid out Havasu’s current parking requirements, looked at Havasu’s previous parking requirements that were in effect prior to 2016, and compared Havasu’s requirements to those of other cities and jurisdictions in Arizona. Morris also pointed out that the city’s parking requirements for multiple family developments were praised in a recent housing needs assessment of Havasu conducted by Elliott D. Pollack & Company last year. The study identifies a shortage of affordable housing for the workforce in Lake Havasu City, and pointed to the reduced parking requirements in Havasu’s current development code as a good example of a step the city has already taken to encourage infill and promote new affordable housing developments.
Commissioners discussed Havasu’s current parking requirements and provided their initial thoughts on the issue. But the commission did not suggest making any changes – at least not yet.
Several commissioners requested more information and data from the city in order to help them make a recommendation.
Specifically, commissioners asked city staff if the police department and/or public works could provide any reports or data about “hot spot” areas in Havasu where residents of multifamily developments are creating unsafe conditions by parking along the street. The commission also asked for any demographic data that could shed light on the number of vehicles the typical working family in Havasu has.
“Staff will see what data we can come up with, and make a presentation to you at a later date,” Morris said.
Havasu’s multifamily parking
Havasu’s development code requires multiple family developments to provide one parking space per one-bedroom residential unit, and 1.5 spaces for each unit with two or more bedrooms. The code also requires an additional guest parking space for every five residential units in the development.
Those parking requirements are slightly reduced in the Uptown Main Street residential districts in the downtown area. Those districts are meant to provide the highest-density housing in town, and are required to provide one parking space per residential unit – no matter how many bedrooms it has.
“That is in the downtown area where it is more likely people are going to be walking or using alternative forms of transportation because things are nearby,” Morris explained.
Those current standards were instituted in 2016 when the city’s development code was revised. Prior to that, all multiple family developments were required to provide one parking space for each efficiency unit, 1.5 spaces for each one bedroom unit, and two parking spaces for each unit with two bedrooms or more. The previous code had the same guest parking requirements of one space per five units.
Morris also went over a few real life examples of multiple family developments in the downtown districts and elsewhere in town – compared with Havasu’s previous code. In each example, the development was able to include about 20% to 30% more housing than the previous code would have allowed with the same number of parking spots.
“Those are examples of what the existing development code does for us,” Morris said. “It demonstrates what the housing needs assessment says – that with our current reduced parking standards we can get more units on each property,” Morris said. “The needs assessment says that is a good thing that the city has done.”
Parking in other communities
Morris also reviewed the parking standards in 11 communities throughout Arizona to see how Havasu’s regulations stack up.
The City of Mesa required the most parking for multiple family developments at a rate of 2.1 spaces for each residential unit, regardless of how many bedrooms it has. Bullhead City was second on the list requiring 1.75 spots for a one bedroom unit, and 2.25 spaces for each unit with two or more bedrooms. On the other end of the spectrum were Mohave County and Kingman, with parking requirements similar to Havasu’s. Mohave County requires one space for a one bedroom unit, 1.5 for two bedrooms, and 2 spaces for three or more rooms. Kingman requires one space per residential unit no matter how many rooms it has, and an additional guest space for every three units in the development.
The average requirements for the 11 communities looked at are 1.4 spaces for one bedroom, 1.9 for two bedrooms, and two spaces for three bedrooms.
Commissioners’ thoughts
Commissioner David Diaz said he believes that some multifamily developments in town are causing traffic problems and creating unsafe traffic conditions by parking along the road.
“I’m just going to say it, some of these places don’t have enough parking,” Diaz said. “I think we should have parking standards more like Bullhead, because Bullhead is more like Havasu. They have the river there, and they have toys just like we do.”
Commissioner Tiffany Wilson made the point that the city may not be receiving formal complaints about parking in some areas of town because there isn’t much that the city can do about it once the development is built. But she noted that neighbors do frequently express concerns about the amount of parking including in multifamily developments as those projects come before the commission and council for approval.
Commissioners Lonnie Stevenson and Gabriele Medley both suggested that the city should take a more targeted approach to the parking issue, because a one-size-fits-all rule would have different impacts in different areas of town.
Morris pointed out that Havasu does have two different standards – one for multiple family developments in the downtown area, and another for developments elsewhere in town.
Medley said she believes that some of the on-street parking near recent multifamily developments are creating safety concerns. As an example, she pointed to a tiny home development on S. Palo Verde Boulevard that she drives past every day.
“These people have more than one car, and they are parking on the street. It is very dangerous,” she said. “We always say we want to provide a good quality of life for the service industry and make affordable housing, but a one bedroom place can have a couple. If they are both working, and need two vehicles, that is not sustainable for a good quality of life.”
Commissioner Jim Harris suggested that the example Medley gave can already be addressed by the city without the need for changes to the development code. He said on-street parking in Havasu is not guaranteed – the city has the ability to restrict parking on any of its streets if parked vehicles create unsafe conditions.
“If the city deemed that there was a safety hazard, they could post that and there would no longer be on-street parking to create that hazard,” he said.
Harris said the number of vehicles a family has should be taken into account when they are deciding where to rent, lease, or purchase housing.
“Multifamily housing typically is not the type of housing a single family residence would offer in the way of toys, multiple vehicles, and so forth,” Harris said. “It is hard to design two parking spaces for every unit and not every unit is going to have two vehicles. There are going to be some singles, and couples with a single vehicle.”
Commissioner Joan Dzuro was the only person who suggested a specific change to the parking requirements during Wednesday’s meeting. She proposed that new multifamily parking requirements split the difference between the current code, and the requirements under the previous code prior to 2016.
That suggestion would work out to 1.25 spaces per one bedroom residence, and 1.75 spaces for residences with two bedrooms or more. The guest parking requirement of one space per five units is already the same as it was under the previous code.
“It is not quite where it was, but it is a little bit more than we have now,” Dzuro said. “We can see what impact that would have on the building of units, but also on giving us a little more parking for the people moving into those units.”
Dzuro requested more information about what type of impact that proposal would have on the number of housing units a multifamily development could include.
