Commission considering updates to permitted uses
Districts throughout Lake Havasu City may have a few more permissible uses in 2020 if recommendations by Planning and Zoning staff are approved.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will be reviewing an updated permitted uses table after staff has worked to revamp the existing document two years after it was originally written. The commission will decide whether to recommend some or all of the proposed updates to the City Council, which will have final say on any changes.
“After using the table for the last couple years staff has found things that needed to be corrected within the table – land uses which should have been allowed in certain districts,” said Stuart Schmeling with the Planning and Zoning Department. “We took the opportunity to review the entire table and propose some additional land uses in different districts throughout the entire table.”
Schmeling said the proposed changes would add permitted uses to various types of districts in the city, rather than taking any currently allowable uses away.
“Most of them we felt were omissions that probably should have occurred when the table was created,” Schmeling said. “The sale of alcohol was one of them where it should have been allowed in all of the commercial districts but we had missed a couple in the table.”
