The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission did not give Unisource a conditional use permit that would have allowed the company to store electric and gas equipment outdoors just south of The Shops at Lake Havasu. But the commission didn’t deny the request outright, either.
The six commissioners seated for Wednesday’s meeting were split right down the middle.
Because the request was not approved by a majority, the conditional use permit was not awarded. But the commission’s decision could still be appealed to the City Council.
Guy Eckland, with Unisource, told the commission that the power company currently has two locations in Lake Havasu City - one for its office and one for its warehouse. But he said Unisource is starting to outgrow both locations. Eckland said Unisource is currently in the process of purchasing a little more than eight acres at 35 Retail Centre Blvd., with the plan of consolidating its entire operation in one place.
Eckland said Unisource is ready to work with the commission, and is ready to consider any additional requirements that may be added to the permit.
The lot is located between Jr. Motors RV & Marine and the southernmost entrance to The Shops at Lake Havasu from State Route 95. It has frontage along SR 95, Retail Centre Blvd, Airport Center Blvd., and Showplace Ave.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris explained that the office building and warehouse are both allowable uses in the property’s general commercial zoning. But the requested conditional use permit is needed in order to allow Unisource to store some of its equipment outdoors.
City staff suggested adding a condition to the permit that would require a 6-foot tall opaque fence surrounding part of the property with the warehouse and storage, along with following the city’s landscaping requirements along all of the frontages.
After some discussion among commissioners, Chairman Jim Harris said he thinks that, if approved, they should require the walls be at least 8 feet tall, and possibly 10 feet. He said he would also prefer requiring solid block walls, rather than opaque walls which can be achieved with a wooden fence, or chain link fence with slats.
Rob Sampson, with Sellberg and Associates which worked on the designs for Unisource, said the potential development would be a good thing for the area - bringing 100 employees out to The Shops each day.
“We are bringing more people into the area that will be highly paid and highly skilled,” Sampson said. “They will be using the restaurants and using the stores - and it’s not another storage facility. They will be bringing employees.”
He also noted that The Shops strict focus on retail has loosened up over the past few years to incorporate other types of businesses.
“I agree with everything that you just said - everything,” Nelson responded. “But I just feel like this is really a square peg-round hole situation. We are having to really protect this northgate where people drive into our city… I have no complaints with Unisource. They have been a great company for Lake Havasu.”
Sampson responded that this particular property is south of the shops, so it wouldn’t be the first thing people see as they drive into Lake Havasu City on State Route 95. He also pointed out that much of the property south of The Shops is about to be built up with storage units.
Nelson said he trusts the Unisource office building, which would be the most prominent building in Unisource’s potential complex, would look good. He said the warehouse building could also potentially be designed to look nice from the highway. But he said the site plan presented leaves too much visible from State Route 95.
“It could work, it’s just not laid out to protect that northgate entrance,” Nelson said. “But it could be. So I would recommend to deny this for now, but come back with a different design. If Unisource is running out of space we need to try to help them. But you’ve got trucking going on in here, and all of that is going to be visible from the highway. This commission is really trying to protect that northgate.”
Harris said this request is a particularly tricky one for him to decide on.
“Unisource and their parent company Tuscon Electric does a pretty good job in this town, and we need to try to accommodate them,” he said. “However, this site is a little problematic… I believe Unisource would keep this year rather pristine, but the bottom line is there is going to be a lot of equipment in there that can be seen above an 8 or 10 foot wall.”
Harris said he originally was against the proposal, but said now he thinks it could work with the right conditions imposed.
Nelson motioned to deny the request, which was seconded by Commissioner David Diaz. The vote was split 3-3 with commissioners Harris, Don Bergen, and Suzannah Ballard all casting dissenting votes.
City Attorney Kelly Garry said in the event of a tie, a motion fails. She said the commission could continue discussion or try another motion.
After several more minutes of discussion, Diaz made another motion to deny the request - seconded by Nelson - but the vote remained split 3-3. No further motions were made, so the conditional use permit was not awarded.
Morris said that usually the commission’s decision on conditional use permits is final, but the applicant can appeal the decision to the City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.