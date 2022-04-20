The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending approval of changes to the building requirements in Havasu’s downtown residential districts that city staff says will increase the density and improve the aesthetics of new developments in those neighborhoods.
The commission voted 6-1 to recommend that the City Council approve the changes to the development code for the Residential-Uptown Main Street and Residential-Commercial Healthcare District, with a few minor changes to the proposal suggested by city staff. The changes recommended by the commission would establish a minimum density of 15 residential units per acre, it would require that 50% of the footprint of a residential building must have a second story, it would require any structure facing the street to include architectural enhancements, and it would require that doors facing the street have a sidewalk connecting it to the street.
The downtown residential districts are both located on either side of the portion of McCulloch Boulevard commonly referred to as “Main Street” – between Mesquite Avenue and Moyo Drive, and between Swanson Avenue and Magnolia Drive. Planning Division Manager Luke Morris has previously told the commission that the original intentions of these downtown districts is to provide medium to high density residential developments, and to create a more walkable and pedestrian friendly “Main Street” area. But recent developments and proposals in those districts have not always aligned with those intentions.
The proposal by city staff suggested requiring architectural enhancements for any structure with at least 20 feet facing the street. But Commissioner Chad Nelson suggested that architectural enhancements should be required for any structure facing the street, regardless of its length, and Chairman Jim Harris agreed.
The other main change the commission made in its recommendation to council was to reduce the percentage of a building’s footprint required to have a second story. City staff had provided two options for that, with one requiring that the entire building have two levels and the other requiring that 60% of a building’s footprint have a second level. The commission’s recommendation reduces that to 50% of the footprint.
At the suggestion of Commissioner Paul Lehr, the commission’s recommendation also tweaked the wording by changing “levels” to “stories.” Lehr pointed out that the term “levels” could be interpreted in multiple ways.
“I could think of [a level] as a story, I could think of it as a mezzanine, I could think of it as just a change of elevation,” said Lehr, who is an architect by trade.
The commission’s recommendation also corrects a typo in one of the tables in the development code for Residential-Uptown Main Street, changing the minimum front yard depth from 20 feet to 10 feet. Morris told the commission that another table in the development code already identifies front yards for the district as 10 feet, and that the Residential-Commercial Healthcare District is already at 10 feet in both tables.
Commissioner David Diaz was the only person to vote against the amendment to the development code. During discussion, Diaz said he has some concerns about what the proposed changes would do to the parking situation in these high-density neighborhoods.
The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will consider the proposed amendments to the development code with a public hearing at a future council meeting.
