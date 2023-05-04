A split Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending denial of a request to rezone 30 acres on Victoria Farms Road to Industrial.
Property owner Copper Leaf Holdings has applied to rezone the 30-acre property it owns at 2205 Victoria Farms Road, located on the north side of the street and east of Havasu RV Resort. The Mohave County Assessor’s Office identifies Copper Leaf Holdings as a limited liability company with its listed address in Phoenix.
The property is currently zoned as a Light Industrial/Planned Development that was approved by the City Council in 2007 for Pinnacle RV Resort – which is now Havasu RV. Copper Leaf has requested its lot be removed from the planned development and rezoned to Industrial.
But the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-3 to recommend that the rezone request be denied. That recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make a final decision about whether to approve or deny the request during a future meeting.
City Planner Trevor Kerns told the commission that the existing planned development originally included a total of 160 acres. The western most 40 acres were developed into Havasu RV Restort. The remaining 120 acres were set aside for phase two of construction, but the second phase never moved forward.
Kerns said many of the lots that were part of the phase two plans have been sold since 2007 – including 2205 Victoria Farms Road. Kerns said about 59 of those 120 acres have already been removed from the planned development and rezoned to either Light Industrial or Industrial.
Kerns also told the commission that there is currently a stop work order for the property due to grading and the instillation of storage containers on the lot without obtaining the proper permits from the city.
Hugo Acu, who said he was representing the property owner during Wednesday’s public hearing, told the commission that there are currently no plans to develop or build on the property at this time.
“It will just remain as vacant land,” he said.
Commissioner Tiffany Wilson asked Acu why there was grading being done on the property if there are no plans to build or develop the lot.
“What they were thinking was to place some storage units on the site,” Acu responded. “If they want to create pads, they will obviously have to show some sort of a site plan to the city to review for approval, and for any permits required for that site.”
During the public comment period Troy Wilde, who owns the 10-acre property immediately north of 2205 Victoria Farms Road, told the commission about some issues he has had with this property regarding an ingress-egress easement he said runs through the middle of the lot. Wilde said that easement through 2205 Victoria Farms provides the only access to his property. But Wilde said the easement has been blocked off with storage units, gates, and no trespassing signs.
Wilde said he has taken legal action to regain access to the easement, but asked whether rezoning the property would have any impact the easement.
City Attorney Kelly Garry said that rezoning does not cause any easements to change, although she said she can’t give an opinion on the legality of that particular easement.
“Obviously there is something else further going on if it needs to be adjudicated by a judge to determine what the legalities of it are,” Garry told the commission. “We are looking at one piece of a very large puzzle. We don’t know what the language is, or what has happened since, before or after. So we can’t answer those questions… We are only looking at the zoning and what the city can control, and that is not a city easement.”
Havasu city staff recommended approval of the rezone request.
There was no discussion from any of the commissioners about the request prior to taking a vote. Commissioners Wilson, David Diaz, Gabriele Medley, and Suzannah Ballard all recommended denial of the request. Commissioners Joan Dzuro, Paul Lehr and Jim Harris all voted to recommend approval.
Harris was the only commissioner to give an explanation for his vote: “I’m going to say yes, because this is a zoning issue, only.”
