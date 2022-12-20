The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will meet today to consider a pair of rezoning requests - one for 80 acres on Window Rock Road, and the other for a single lot on Burkemo Lane. The commission will also conduct its first annual review of the conditional use permit for Pet Oasis Doggie Daycare & Spa.
Window Rock Road
Bluewater Development, of Alpine, California, is seeking a redelineation of the existing single family zoning and residential estates zoning boundaries on 80 acres of land that it owns located at 4017, 4021, 4025, and 4029 Window Rock Road.
The property is surrounded by undeveloped property to the west that is also in the city’s jurisdiction. The rest of the surrounding properties are in Mohave County’s jurisdiction, including Arizona State Trust land to the north, privately held lots to the east, and the Horizon Six residential subdivision to the south - on the other side of Window Rock Road.
The 80 acre property was annexed into Lake Havasu City in June 2016, when it was assigned Residential-Agriculture zoning that most closely resembled the county’s zoning for the land. In January 2018 portions of the property were rezoned to single family residential, and residential estates, while other parts of the property were left as residential agriculture.
The rezoning in 2018 allows for 48 single family residential lots, with another 36 larger lots in the residential estates zoning.
Since that rezoning four years ago, the definition of “Waters of the US” has been changed. The letter of intent states that three washes on the property are now able to be developed as they are no longer considered “Waters of the US” under the new definition. The letter states that the Army Corps of Engineers has confirmed that no “Waters of the US” are present at the site.
The developers request would allow for development in two of the washes, but the letter states that the Chemehuevi Wash on the north property line will remain undeveloped.
The requested adjustment of the zoning boundaries on the property would allow for 105 single family residential lots with a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet, and 40 residential estate lots with a minimum 15,000 square foot lots.
A citizen’s meeting was held on Oct. 19 to discuss the proposal with neighbors, and was attended by 14 people. Citizens had questions about housing density, traffic impacts on Window Rock Road, road maintenance, drainage, and lot grading.
If approved, the lot density would be 1.81, which is significantly lower than the 4-6 lots allowed per acre. A traffic study found that the development will generate 1,392 vehicle trips per day on weekdays, with half (689) coming into the development and half exiting. The development would also widen Window Rock Road by 10 feet with a new half street on the north side of the road. The developers also say that the project adds more retention basins than they are required to, and say no storm water will drain offsite.
City staff is recommending approval of the requested rezoning. The commission will vote on a recommendation to approve or deny the request. That recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will hold a public hearing at a future council meeting to make a final decision on the rezoning.
Burkemo Lane
Property owners Lillian Beaumer and Kathy Hicks are requesting a planned development be added to their 0.31 acre lot at 555 Burkemo Lane that would reduce the minimum housing density from 10 dwelling units per acre in a Multiple Family district to 4 units per acre. The reduction would allow for a single family home to be built on the property.
Under the current zoning the lot must include 3 to 6 residential units.
Burkemo Lane is located west of Jones Drive, and east of South Lake Havasu Avenue. The property is surrounded by residential estate zoning to the north and south, though the properties to the north are undeveloped. The properties to the east and west of the lot are zoned for multiple family, and are currently a mix of undeveloped lots, single family homes, and multiple family developments.
The citizens meeting to discuss the proposal with neighbors was held on Nov. 14, and was attended by six people. According to the summary, neighbors asked questions regarding condo properties along the street, how the lot can be used, and a neighboring property that is currently in the process of developing a single family home.
The summary also states that neighbors would prefer a single family home on the site - as opposed to a multifamily development.
City staff is recommending approval of the requested rezoning. The commission will vote on a recommendation to approve or deny the request. That recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will hold a public hearing at a future council meeting to make a final decision on the rezoning.
Pet Oasis Doggie Daycare & Spa
The commission will review the conditional use permit it issued last year for the 1.93 acre property located at 4081 Bison Blvd. that allows boarding and daycare of dogs on the property.
The property owner, Sheila Murphy, has operated Pet Oasis Doggie Daycare & Spa in that location for about 10 years. Murphy originally obtained a business license for a mobile grooming service with the property on Bison Boulevard as its home base in 2011, and updated the license to include doggy daycare in 2013. The business also obtained a permit through the Mohave County Health Department stating that the facility is a kennel.
Due to an apparent misunderstanding of the permissions required, it was discovered in November 2021 that the property was not properly approved by the city for overnight dog boarding.
The commission approved a conditional use permit for the property on Dec. 15, 2021 that allowed Pet Oasis Doggie Daycare & Spa to continue its operations as normal. The conditional use permit also includes 13 conditions including placing a maximum limit of 45 dogs on the premises, requiring dogs to be accompanied by an employee while outside, and other requirements pertaining to noise mitigation, animal safety and hygiene, requiring the appropriate approvals from the Mohave County Health Department, and a new Lake Havasu City business license.
One of the conditions also requires that the commission review the conditional use permit every year to gauge the impact of the use on the neighborhood and determine if any of the conditions should be modified.
The permit was widely supported by neighbors in the Bison Boulevard area and many of Murphy’s customers during the December 2021 meeting. During the public comment period about 15 people spoke in support of the business - stating that they never hear baking coming from the business and that it already strictly schedules pickups and drop offs so only one customer is on the premises at a time. Many neighbors said if there is a noise nuisance in the neighborhood, it is from all of the off road vehicles that use the street to get into and out of the desert.
One person spoke in opposition to the conditional use permit during the meeting last year.
The commission voted 5-2 to approve the permit in 2021, with Commissioner Jim Harris and then-Commissioner Dan McGowan voting against it. McGowan is no longer on the commission.
Staff is recommending that the conditional use permit be allowed to continue. The commission will hold a public hearing to consider the request, and will be responsible for approving or denying the permit.
Conditional use permits do not require approval from City Council, although the commission’s decision can be appealed to the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.