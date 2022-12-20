The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will meet today to consider a pair of rezoning requests - one for 80 acres on Window Rock Road, and the other for a single lot on Burkemo Lane. The commission will also conduct its first annual review of the conditional use permit for Pet Oasis Doggie Daycare & Spa.

