After two rounds of discussion about high-density residential districts in Lake Havasu City’s downtown area over the past two months, the Planning and Zoning Commission is ready to consider some specific changes to the development code meant to increase the density and aesthetics of new developments in those neighborhoods.
The commission has previously discussed the Residential Uptown Main Street and Residential Commercial Healthcare District in public hearings at the commission’s meetings on Feb. 16 and March 16. Both districts are intended to be the highest density residential areas of town, and have identical parameters in the development code. The districts are located on either side of the portion of N. McCulloch Boulevard commonly called “Main Street,” between Mesquite Avenue and Moyo Drive and between Swanson Avenue and Magnolia Drive.
City staff originally initiated the discussions in February after observing that some recent developments and proposed developments in those areas don’t align with the original intention of providing medium to high density residential and creating a more walkable Main Street area with pedestrian connections to the street.
During the discussions over the past two months there has been some disagreement among commissioners about what, if any, changes should be made to the development code. But the commission explored the possibilities of increasing the minimum density, requiring developments to include multiple stories, and establishing some design standards to make new developments more aesthetically pleasing from the street.
Based on those discussions, city staff has proposed some specific changes to the development code for both downtown districts for the commission to consider.
The first potential change would establish a minimum density of 15 units per acre for any new developments in those districts. Currently the districts have no minimum or maximum density requirements. Staff has also proposed cutting the minimum depth for front yards in the downtown districts in half – from 20 feet to 10 feet.
The proposed amendment also adds some design requirements to the development code. It would require buildings longer than 20 feet facing the street include architectural enhancements such as pop-outs, decorative stone, or porches. The amendment would also require any doorway facing the street to have a sidewalk that connects the residence to the street, to encourage a more pedestrian-friendly feel.
City staff has included two options for requiring multiple stories in both districts. The first option would require at least 60% of the footprint of residential structures on the property to include a second story. The second option would require all residential buildings have at least two stories.
Commissioners can recommend some, all, or none of those changes to the development code. The Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on its recommendation during today’s meeting, which will be forwarded to the City Council for a final decision on any changes. The council would consider the amendment during another public hearing at a future council meeting.
The commission’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.