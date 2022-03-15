Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will consider barring marijuana businesses from displaying cannabis or cannabis related products or graphics outside of the business, along with a few other minor tweaks and updates to the development code that staff has come up with.
In all, city staff has identified eight potential changes to city code that would revise nine sections in the development code, including the restrictions on marijuana-related signage. Many of the changes deal with setback requirements in various zoning districts. Another change specifies that the Board of Adjustments has seven regular members, and moved board meetings from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
The proposal would also extend the amount of time election signs can be placed to 71 days before the primary election, from the current limit of 60 days prior. The change would match city code up with the recent change in state statute.
“These are basically housekeeping matters – things that have come up during the implementation of the development code over the last six years,” said Planning Division Manager Luke Morris. “These are little tweaks here and there that we have found.”
Morris said staff has suggested similar changes several times over the past six years since Havasu’s development code was reworked and adopted in 2016. According to the staff report, about 12 code sections were revised in 2017, eight in 2018, and five in 2019.
“This is kind of a vetting process,” Morris said. “Now that we are using the development code day in and day out, we have come up with some little things here and there that would work better if they were tweaked a little bit.”
Preliminary plats
The commission will also consider a pair of requests for preliminary subdivision plats for proposed condominium developments in Havasu.
The first plat requested by APL Surveying on behalf of property owner GMSW, LLC. would create a 24-unit residential condominium subdivision called Alianza on about 1.1 acres located at 2070 and 2072 Shoshone Drive on the south side of town. The development is also expected to include covered parking and common areas, including a pool and pool house.
APL Surveying is also requesting a preliminary plat on behalf of KTW Investments, LLC that would create a four-unit residential condominium subdivision on 0.29 acres at 2830 Palisades Drive, just west of Simitan Drive. The development would also include covered parking spaces and common areas.
